People Are Loving This Couple’s Non-Traditional Choices For Best Man And Maid Of Honor

What is your opinion on weddings? Do you believe it’s a celebration of love or do you treat it as a free buffet opportunity? Either way, wedding culture is shifting; more and more people are opting for personalized ceremonies rather than following rather outdated customs and traditions. Newlyweds Bella and Raymond decided to shake things up and asked their siblings to be their Man of Honor and Best Woman and their sweet gesture accidentally went viral, capturing millions of hearts online.
The newlywed couple opted for an unconventional choice for the roles of the maid of honor and best man
A wedding, a legal union of two people, dates all the way back to 2350 BC, with the first recorded marriage that took place in Mesopotamia. Now that’s one ancient industry. Surely, ancient civilizations most likely didn’t have bridezillas and did not spend their life savings on lavish celebrations, although we cannot guarantee that. A wedding symbolized a new begging for a married couple and over the centuries, many traditions were formed.
Traditions like tossing of a bouquet or the first dance are most likely to stay, but some of them are dying or evolving. A lot of brides choose not to have their fathers give them away; instead, they walk down the aisle with their betrothed. The couple, Bella and Raymond, decide to make a twist on the maid of honor and best man tradition and asked their siblings to take those important roles. Perhaps it was to make up for all those years of petty sibling fights?
The groom’s sister stunned in a black gown to match the rest of the groomsmen – the best woman stood proudly as she watched her brother get married
The bride’s brother dashed in pink, complementing the other bridesmaids. The Man of Honor ensured his sister looked perfect, fixing her dress
To match with the rest of the groomsmen, Raymond’s sister wore a stunning black dress as she walked down to aisle to support her brother on the most important day of his life. Bella’s brother looked dashing in a pink suit that complemented the bridesmaids’ dresses. He diligently performed his duties, making sure his sister’s dress looked perfect and fixing it for her. With a great role comes great responsibility!
Raymond’s cousin, Carla Wehbe, shared the touching moment online, gathering an astounding 68.7M views – who doesn’t love a touching moment! In an interview, she shared why Bella and Raymond chose this unconventional approach: “The reason they did it was because their siblings were their best friends and they wanted them to stand by their side on their special day.”
There are numerous scenes in romcoms where the bride phones their second cousin’s best friend’s cousin so she’ll have a perfect bridesmaid. Luckily for the newlyweds, they have great siblings who stood proudly by them on such a joyous day.
Wehbe said: “I loved the idea and thought it made the day really special.” Thousands of people online agreed, sharing their stories about having their siblings or close friends of the opposite sex as their groomsmaids and men of honor. Commenters proposed that this practice should be done more often and become a norm. After all, they will be the ones who will ensure the wedding day goes smoothly, the dress looks perfect and the newlyweds’ bed is covered in rose petals.
Others were surprised at this, criticizing the best woman for stealing the spotlight from the bride. Luckily, Bella, the stunning bride, was seen having the best time at the celebration. In other videos, the couple is seen dancing with Bella’s brother and the best woman driving them away to their honeymoon in a convertible.
From sibling fights to dancing at their wedding – the time does fly
Despite changing traditions and people choosing to settle down later in life, the wedding industry is booming – in 2023, the market size has reached an astounding $70.3 billion. Safe to say, extravagance and white doves aren’t going anywhere soon. But can a big wedding guarantee a happily ever after? A study showed that “a higher expenditure on your wedding could lead to an increased likelihood of divorce”.
The results of the study are not surprising, as money and financial problems are leading causes for divorce – it’s hard not to feel bitter when you can’t afford rent just because your spouse wanted a four-tier chocolate fountain and cherub ice sculptures. The research also indicated that “weddings with a budget of under $1,000 have a lower probability of divorce in contrast to those exceeding $20,000, resulting in a 1.6-fold increase in the likelihood of divorce among women”.
But what if you have a large chunk of money and want to start married life with a bang? Invest in your honeymoon! The same study suggested that an enjoyable honeymoon reduces the likelihood of divorce. So, ditch the stuffy ceremonies and pack your bags for you and your spouse!
No wedding is the same, so why should all the weddings be traditional?
Bella and Raymond’s choices are a perfect example of a cultural shift. The couples are choosing to celebrate in ways are that are uniquely tailored to them – no marriage is the same, so why should all the weddings be cookie-cutter ones? Have that Star Wars cake, dance your first dance to the Men at Work song and begin your married life the way you want it. Then, when it’s your 50th anniversary, do it all over again with your best friend who is old and grey and whom you still love as much. Or even more.
Have you ever been to an unconventional wedding?
Watch the full video here:
According to the commenters, this isn’t such a rare occurrence – a lot of people had a man of honor or groomsmaid at their wedding
