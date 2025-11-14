Mom Tweets The Conversation She Had With Her Son’s Teacher After An Online Class Gone Wrong, And It Goes Viral

by

One mom wasn’t happy with the answer—and attitude—her son got from his teacher after he asked for her name. So, the mom decided to take matters into her own hands and sent the teacher an email.

It took the two of them a little back-and-forth but ultimately they managed to find common ground.

The mom also shared the exchange on Twitter and it instantly blew up, accumulating over 385k likes and 33k retweets, showing that student-teacher-parent relationships are just as relevant in the time of remote learning as they have ever been.

Mom Tweets The Conversation She Had With Her Son&#8217;s Teacher After An Online Class Gone Wrong, And It Goes Viral
Experts say that substantial evidence exists showing that parent involvement benefits students, including raising their academic results. But there are other advantages for children when parents become involved — namely, increased motivation for learning, improved behavior, more regular attendance, and a more positive attitude about homework and school in general.

So if a parent is concerned about their kid’s education, they certainly aren’t doing them a disservice.

Positive parent-school communications also benefit parents. The manner in which schools communicate and interact with parents affects the quality of parents’ home involvement with their children’s learning. For instance, schools that communicate bad news about student performance more often than recognizing students’ excellence will discourage parent involvement by making parents feel they cannot effectively help their children.

Effective parent-school relationships can also benefit teachers. For example, having more contact with parents, teachers learn more about students’ needs and home environment, which is information they can apply in class. Parents who are involved tend to have a more positive view of teachers, which improves teachers’ morale as well.

Bottom line is, good two-way communication between families and schools is necessary for your everyone. Research shows that the more parents and teachers share relevant information with each other about a student, the better equipped both will be to help that student achieve academically.

So parents shouldn’t feel as though they’re being a nuisance. Whether they have concerns, questions, or just simply want to say “Great job,” it’s perfectly all right to get in touch with their child’s teacher. That’s what good parent-teacher communication is all about.

Parent-teacher communication plays a huge role in helping a child to have a successful academic career. Since parents and teachers know different aspects of a child’s personality, they must work together as a team to solve problems that arise or celebrate gains and milestones.

However, teachers spend a lot of their time in the classroom, so it may not always be easy to get in touch with your child’s teacher. Here are some dos and don’ts of parent-teacher communication that can help you make that connection.

Some people think the mom handled the situation really well

But some have a different opinion

