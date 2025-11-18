50 Epic Toy Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Actually Funny (New Pics)

by

As simple as they might seem in concept, the truth is that making a good toy is harder than it seems. Many toys that represent human figures tend to invoke the uncanny valley, but some are so creepy that it’s unclear what parent’s would look at it and think “my child needs one of these.” At the same time, parents are also forced to search through the veritable ocean of bootlegs.

We’ve gathered some spectacular examples of bizarre, creepy or just downright weird toy design fails from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

Image source: mausii

#2 They Should Have Thought About This Kinder Egg Toy A Little Longer

Image source: Kiekoes

#3 The Quality Check Was Clearly Passed

Image source: moon_ladys_daughter

#4 This “Hagrid” Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears, And Medal Of Courage

Image source: Magicst3v3

#5 Off-Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The Not So Fantastic Four

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#7 Playground In Germany

Image source: CheekiAndTheBreeki

#8 Batman’s Face Is Priceless

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#9 This Lamb I Won Out Of A Claw Machine. I Love It

Image source: justmagic1990

#10 Geocentric Solar System At A Public School’s Playground

Image source: cagranconniferim

#11 My Favorite Show Is Called The Americans

Image source: yarge33

#12 My Friend’s Daughter Got A Veterinarian Kit For Her 4th Birthday, He Sent Me This

Image source: Kib717

#13 Homer On Steroids

Image source: jconja

#14 Bort Sampson

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#15 Oh No

Image source: Any_Ad_9949

#16 SpongeBob Devourer Of Children

Image source: The_Crow_33

#17 Found This Toy At A Random Store. Nothing Makes Sense In This Toy

Image source: Economy-Limit-5430

#18 Strange Dinosaur

Image source: kelkitsune

#19 Mario Grew A Mustache Above His Nose

Image source: NoobVanNoob234

#20 I’m A Benign Girl, In A Benign World

Image source: doc_two_thirty

#21 Spooderman

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#22 “Luigi, I Think Something Is Not Right”

Image source: yaboyfriendisadork

#23 Jamaicachu: “Jamaica No Problem”

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#24 This Bootleg Captain America Toy

Image source: AsydBurn

#25 She Looks Like She’s Had A Hard Life

Image source: beanbugbee

#26 You Had One Job

Image source: darkangel_aphrodite

#27 I Don’t Even Know What To Call This

Image source: MonkeMan1244

#28 Dora Did Not Like What She Explored

Image source: Rentaro-_-

#29 Spiderman With His Famous Spider-Rifle

Image source: heyrickyhowsitgerrrn

#30 I Have No Words

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#31 What Am I Supposed To Call This? Lario?

Image source: R0bOtnix

#32 Here Comes The Yellow Cat That Hates Saturdays: Barfyard

Image source: IllustriousPaper1576

#33 Spotted This Chimera At The Mall

Image source: Weevelle

#34 Blursed Avengers

Image source: lucasribeiro21

#35 Adolescence-Deformed Karate Frogs

Image source: AnimatingPotato

#36 They Blocked The Middle Slide At The Playground

Image source: TAF_CJ_GAMING

#37 The Folks Installing The Playground Weren’t Looking Too Closely

Image source: B34TBOXX5

#38 I Think Wario Ingested A New Kind Of Mushroom. I Wonder What Mario Party He Went To

Image source: ingeniuses

#39 A Transforming Dinosaur Robot Toy My Son Got

Image source: Kittani77

#40 This Is A Toy That I Got Today. My Kid Removed It’s Head To Reveal This. I Should Have Read The Text Properly, “Security And Non-Taxic”. The Head Comes Off Very Easily, And It’s Very Pointy

Image source: Organic_Pineapple_73

#41 Any Idea Why My Kid Refused To Ride This?

Image source: MsMaggieMcGill

#42 This Pikachu Off-Brand Found At Goodwill

Image source: IndependenceOk508

#43 “Quality” Toy I Found In A Claw Machine

Image source: Mopman17

#44 Tele… Babies

Image source: GroupNebula563

#45 Found This At The Mall

Image source: floofboof

#46 This Toy Parking Deck Has A Battery Compartment Without A Battery Compartment

Image source: Jizzraq

#47 Panda-Themed Children’s Ride

Image source: phantomtails

#48 This Burger King’s Patrick Star Toy Is Actually Mr. Crab

Image source: cavallol

#49 Poor Woody And Buzz, What Have They Done To You?

Image source: MisterEd_ak

#50 I Found Some New Avengers Infinity War Figures. “Derp” Black Widow And “Calm But Clearly Not Amused Steve” Captain America

Image source: j._tasca

#51 Darth Goblin: “You Know, I’m Something Of A Sith Lord Myself”

#52 This “Cartoon Plush” On Temu

