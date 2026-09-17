“Happily” Married Mom And Son Charged After Her Damning Confession To Police: “I’m Gonna Act Like I Didn’t Read”

On August 21, 2026, authorities from Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged domestic violence incident at a Lakeland residence.
Christina Clemens, 46, called the cops on her 22-year-old son, Shane, accusing him of beating her.
However, what Shane told the police after his arrest turned out to be even more shocking.
On September 15, Sheriff Grady Judd revealed the case details in a Facebook video that left viewers disgusted.
“I’m gonna act like I didn’t read that headline and keep scrolling,” one person commented.
Christina admitted to sleeping with her son for “about 100 times”
According to Sheriff Judd’s statement, Christina claimed that her son struck her in the domestic violence incident that the deputies responded to in August.
Outraged by the allegations, Shane revealed to the officers that he and his mother have been sleeping together for at least four years.
“So he got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what — I’ve been having s*x with my mama since I was 18 years old,’” Judd revealed in the video.
“So we asked mama, ‘Have you been having s*x with your son since he was 18?’ She says, ‘Only about 100 times. I didn’t stutter.’ That’s what she told us.”
According to Florida Statute Chapter 826 Section 04, an intimate relationship with a blood relative is classified as a felony of the third degree, carrying penalties including prison time up to 5 years and a fine of up to $5,000.
“Shane, you ought not to ever lay a hand on your mama for a lot of reasons, but you have one more reason why you shouldn’t,” Judd, who often goes viral for his colorful style of sharing crime updates, said in the video.
Christina’s husband suspected she had an intimate relationship with Shane
Shane, who was arrested on August 21, has been charged with one count of incestuous act and one count of domestic violence battery, touch, or strike, and is being held without bond.
Christina, meanwhile, was charged with one count of incestuous act, one count of living in open adultery, and one count of domestic battery.
She was released on a $6,250 total bond on September 4, according to the New York Post.
Investigators also spoke with Christina’s husband, who was not named in the local media reports. The husband said that he and Christina were “happily married.”
When asked if he was aware of the incestuous relationship between the mother and son, he answered, “No, I absolutely was not. But I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.”
“What else can you say? That’s nasty,” the sheriff remarked.
Netizens ripped into Christina Clemens after her confession
Netizens were absolutely appalled by Christina’s behavior and flooded social media to let their disdain known.
“Genuinely repulsive. The f**k is wrong with y’all,” one said. Another wrote, “That is absolutely disgusting.”
“Just regular nasties walking through our grocery stores and banks with their dirty little disgusting, how and why in the hell secrets,” said a third.
“Why is there no vomit reaction?” a fourth commented. A fifth said, “What in the Game of Thrones is going on?”
A Facebook account belonging to one Tina Clemens shared the arrest report of Shane’s with the comments turned off and wrote in the caption, “This is what happens when you decide it’s a good idea to beat your mother.”
It is not clear if the account definitively belongs to Christina, but netizens have hijacked the comment section of her other posts to tell her off.
One said, “Post his mugshot to make friends and family think you are a victim in this, psycho.”
“You’re an ab**ive, sick person who will hopefully never see the outside of a prison again,” another said.
“Genuinely repulsive,” one netizen commented
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