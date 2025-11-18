“Silky Mom” Lists Everything She Lets Her Kids Do, The Internet Is Not Impressed

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to parenting, so it can be hard to judge what an adult chooses to do as their childcare solution. But certain parents, for better or worse, decide to outsource their tasks to, inevitably, a tablet, smartphone, or TV screen.
TikToker and mom Alexandra Sabol described and demonstrated her parenting style, with ample snacks and screen time for her kids. Netizens had pretty strong opinions, which they actively voiced in the comments section.
Some adults trust that a tablet is enough of a substitute for parenting
Image credits: Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare
One mom believes in giving her kids a lot of snacks, sweets and unlimited screen time
Some might be wondering what exactly is a silky mom
Many of you might immediately be asking the obvious question, that is, what on God’s green earth is a “silky mom”? Unless you are a parenting-content aficionado, this term might seem anything from confusing to downright risque. But the truth is a lot more simple. A silky mom (or parent) is simply one who embraces all the current, “suggested” parenting methods, from indulging your child to allowing them digital device access.
This doesn’t necessarily sound that bad. After all, strict, 20th-century parenting is likely the cause of a whole host of issues, so actually engaging in what your child wants might not be the worst thing in the world. Technological skills are more important than ever and strict eating habits tend to only lead to eating disorders.
However, as some of the comments point out, children tend to not exactly know what’s best for them. This is, among other reasons, why we don’t let them take loans, get married, vote, or sign job contracts. When I was a child, if I had it my way, we would be eating pizza and cake for a solid 80% of meals. I would inevitably pass for heart disease before reaching my forties in this alternative reality.
This isn’t the only parenting “style” to emerge on TikTok
An alternative to the “silky mom,” if we are keeping to this terminology, is the “crunchy” mom. This parenting style is considerably more old-school, with near-mandatory outdoor time, no snacks, limited free time, and a focus on tactile, physical toys. While on paper it perhaps doesn’t sound that bad, like the silky moms out there, it all comes down to execution.
For example, many crunchy moms embrace unmedicated births, perhaps even ones done at home. They might breastfeed a lot longer into their child’s life and often have a superiority complex, as if suffering and ignoring modern medicine is a mark of a “better” mom. When and where this became a competition is a mystery.
And, to round off this tour of TikTok-based parenting, there is the parenting style in the middle, the scrunchy mom. At the core of this philosophy, is trusting one’s gut and being open to experiment. As in most things in life, moderation is key, which might mean not giving your kids industrial levels of sugar every day, but simultaneously still letting them try the sorts of foods that kids enjoy.
Many commenters called out the mom for being lazy
But some thought it wasn’t as bad as it seemed
