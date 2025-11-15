Mom’s Honest Confession That She Hates Playing With Her Daughter’s Barbie Dolls Goes Viral

Sometimes a mom has to do what a mom has to do. Even if she doesn’t feel like it.
Lynn Marie from Indiana recently made a TikTok where she revealed that she isn’t too psyched about playing with her daughter and her dolls.
“Last night, my daughter asked me to play with her and I hate doing that,” she said in the video. “I will go for a walk or take her somewhere, I don’t want to play with Barbies. But I felt bad because she is my only child.”
Eventually, however, Lynn agreed to her daughter’s request. And even though she said her efforts were “half-hearted”, they meant the world to the little girl.
However, the underlying message of Lynn’s TikTok, saying that it’s OK if you don’t enjoy every step of your parenting journey and normalizing your full range of emotions, has really struck a chord with moms and dads on the platform—it already has over a million views.
Image credits: backbreaker_lynn
And it’s really nice that Lynn made an effort. While play is often seen as something children do just for fun, it is actually a crucial part of a children’s development. Play contributes to the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and offers an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their little ones.
It is through play that children engage and interact with the world around them. Play allows them to create and explore a world they can master, conquering their fears while practicing adult roles, sometimes in conjunction with other children or adult caregivers.
As kids master their world, play helps them develop new competencies that lead to enhanced confidence and the resiliency they will need to face future challenges.
Plus, play allows children to learn how to work in groups, to share, to negotiate, to resolve conflicts, and to learn self-advocacy skills.
When play is allowed to be child-driven, children practice decision-making skills, move at their own pace, discover their own areas of interest, and ultimately engage fully in the passions they wish to pursue.
Many parents said they feel the same
And some people encouraged to keep playing with your child
