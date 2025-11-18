New Legal Battle Threatens To Separate Molly, The Famous Magpie, From Its Doggy Best Friend

Just when it seemed like Molly the magpie and his beloved canine companion Peggy could finally enjoy their happily-ever-after, a new legal drama has thrown a wrench into their joyful reunion.
Earlier this year, the story of Molly and Peggy stole hearts of social media users across the world for their heartwarming and unlikely friendship.
The two pets belong to Australian couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, who live in Gold Coast along with their second dog, Ruby.
Molly the magpie and Peggy, a Staffordshire bull terrier, captured the world’s hearts with their adorable and unlikely friendship
Image credits: Peggyandmolly
Image credits: Peggyandmolly
Juliette and Reece have been caring for Molly ever since the bird fell from his nest in 2020.
Since then, the magpie has struck up a strong-bonded friendship with the couple’s staffy. The two animal friends shot to online fame and currently have more than 972K fans following them on Instagram.
Earlier this year, Molly and Peggy were tragically forced apart due to permit issues.
Their separation tugged at the heartstrings of animal lovers everywhere and sparked an outcry to reunite the winged internet star with his tail-wagging best friend.
The feathered friend and his doggy BFF live with Australian couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen and their second pet dog, Ruby
The two were eventually reunited after the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation approved a special license that allowed the Australian couple to continue caring for the bird.
One of the conditions of the license prohibited the pet parents from making any “ongoing commercial gain from the bird or its image.”
After the joyful reunion of Molly and Peggy, it seemed as though they were destined to have their fairytale ending after all. But now, the family is facing a new legal battle that has once again threatened to separate the two best friends.
The beloved duo were separated earlier this year due to permit issues, sparking a global outcry from their thousands of social media followers
Image credits: Peggyandmolly
Image credits: Peggyandmolly
Recent legal documents have unveiled that an anonymous wildlife volunteer, who claimed to have expertise in magpie care, contested the Queensland government’s decision to allow Molly to live with the family.
The unexpected twist has left Juliette and Reece grappling with uncertainty over their right to keep their beloved bird.
“Molly’s 100 per cent, and always has been, our focus, his well being… and we just want to just move on and just get over, get on with it,” Reece told A Current Affair following the new legal whirlwind.
Although they do not know the identity of the applicant, the couple remains optimistic and noted that every time they are seen in public, it could help raise awareness about wildlife issues.
Thanks to a special license, Molly and Peggy were joyfully reunited; however, a new legal challenge has once again threatened to separate them
“Four years ago yesterday, when we came across a little magpie, who would have thought we’d be standing in front of the Supreme Court here in Brisbane,” Juliette told the outlet.
“Every time we’re in the public sight and things like that, it raises awareness for people to get out there and try and do something to help wildlife and become involved,” her partner chimed in. “That’s what we want to try and do is get as many people involved as we possibly can in helping wildlife.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation did not comment on the new complaint against the license they provided to Molly’s current carers.
“The decision to return an Australian Magpie to a Gold Coast couple was made in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act 1992,” the spokesperson told news.com.au. “We are unable to provide further comment.”
Follow Us