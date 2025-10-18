Charlie Kirk’s Billboard Campaign Sets Off A Viral Wave Of Laughter And Backlash

Two new billboards in Michigan featuring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk have quickly become the internet’s latest obsession, and not just for their message.
The billboards, reading “Get Married” and “Have Kids” above the words “Charlie Kirk 1993–2025,” were spotted along Highway 131 in Grand Rapids this week, prompting social media users to react with everything from confusion to humor.
Critics thought the billboards looked more like a warning than a message
When photos of the signs first surfaced online, some netizens couldn’t help but notice the way the messages were framed on the billboards.
To some, the quotes and the general design of the billboards looked more like a warning against having kids or getting married.
“This is revolting,” one Facebook user wrote simply. Another said, “I’m already married but this makes me want to get a divorce out of f**ing spite.”* A third quipped, “This is a very inventive form of birth control.”
The comments kept coming, with one person adding, “Not everyone wants to get married and/or have kids.”
Others just found the placement of the billboards odd. “Ewwww, I live there. Honestly, it kinda sucks here rn, but this is next level disappointing,” one Michigan resident wrote on Facebook.
“The inclusion of the 1993-2025 part could definitely read as a warning AGAINST doing those things,” one commenter summed up.
Supporters see the billboards as a sign of faith, family, and traditional values
Not everyone found the billboards funny. Several netizens noted that they were inspired by the effort, as the signs’ messages are a positive reminder of traditional family values.
“This is beautiful. Marriage and children are such a blessing. Not always easy but a blessing,” one supporter wrote.
Others viewed it as a tribute. “Rest in Peace, Charlie. Many received your message loud and clear. Your d**th was not in vain,” one commenter said.
Another added, “What you celebrate, you will get more of. High time we celebrate marriage and starting a family!”
Some also argued that the criticism of the billboards’ messages is strange. “I would like someone to tell me what is wrong with getting married and having kids?” one wrote.
“Crazy this is considered stupid/bad in today’s world,” another stated.
“This is awesome. Family values have been lost on social media, and its nice to see something positive again,” wrote another supporter.
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, has long encouraged young Americans to prioritize marriage, children, religion, and conservative family values. He maintained these until his passing last month.
The Grand Rapids billboards echo similar campaigns spotted earlier this year
This isn’t the first time Kirk’s words have appeared in large print across America. In September, supporters in DeSoto County, Mississippi launched what they called a countywide effort to honor the late conservative activist’s legacy.
As noted in a DeSoto County News report, the first billboard went live on Interstate 55 near the Landers Center. Unlike the billboards in Michigan, however, the signs in DeSoto County were simple memorials for Charlie Kirk.
Organizers told local reporters they wanted to ensure the activist’s message continues to resonate after a city board declined to formally name a street after him.
At the time, community organizer John Williams said, “What the Hernando Aldermen rejected, the people of DeSoto County and America are embracing.”
“Charlie Kirk touched the lives of students right here in our community and across America. These billboards are a reminder that his message of faith, freedom, and conservative values lives on.”
The Mississippi billboards, and the ones now in Michigan, suggest that a coordinated effort among conservative supporters is indeed active today, and it is aimed at spreading Kirk’s message nationwide.
Some Charlie Kirk memorials have reportedly been vandalized
While some Charlie Kirk billboards have received polarizing reactions from netizens, some have fallen victim to vandals.
One such billboard, which featured Kirk’s name, image, and the quote “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church,” was reportedly vandalized in Asheville, NC.
The vandals painted over Kirk’s name, tore down his photo, and wrote “Smash fascism, Stand up, Fight back” on the billboard.
In a comment on Facebook, Mason Burchette, the owner of the vandalized billboard in Asheville, noted that the sign will be replaced. “Once again, I won’t be deterred. The billboard will be replaced,” Burchette said.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Michigan’s Charlie Kirk billboards on social media
