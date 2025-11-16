Person Asks A Question “What Modern Trend Do You Absolutely Hate?”, And 30 People Online Deliver

It is considered that criticizing modernity is the business of boomers. Older people, for example, are well aware that in the past, films were way more interesting, friendships were stronger, the sky bluer, and in general the whole world was much better than it is now. On the other hand, the modern world could be a tad bit better than it really is.

At the end of the 20th century, many scientists believed that the new one would become the golden age of mankind – and indeed, with the rapid development of technology, medicine, and the growth of total comfort, one could really expect something like that. But in fact, we are now about as far from the “golden age” as we were a quarter of a century ago. But why?

Perhaps the problem is that modernity is full of not-so-comfortable and pleasant trends. For example, recently on the AskReddit community, someone asked the question “What modern trend do you absolutely hate?” The thread went viral, gaining nearly 26K upvotes and over 19.5K comments in just a few days. It turned out that a variety of people, both old and young, are dissatisfied with many things in the world that surrounds us now.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most interesting and thought-provoking opinions from this viral thread. So feel free to scroll to the very end, and be sure to write what you think about it. Perhaps you are also unhappy with something that we missed, in which case we definitely have to know!

#1 Cancel Culture

Slamming people for things they did 30 years ago. People change. Times change.

Image source: diegojones4, Gopal Vijayaraghavan

#2 The Normalization Of Ignorance

The normalization of ignorance.
Many believe that the opinion of someone with no knowledge or background is as valid as someone who has studied and has gained expertise.
Climate change, vaccine effectiveness, etc etc etc.

Image source: ApoplecticAndroid, Jeanne Menjoulet

#3 Using Facebook Pages Instead Of Corporate Websites

Companies with Facebook pages as their “website”

Image source: Ordinary-Debate1302, Stock Catalog

#4 All Controls In A Car Being Through A Touch Screen

All controls in a car being through a touch screen.

For driving safety I wanna keep my eyes on the road, and want to find controls (like window wipers, radio (OK in car audio podcast)) by touch. With a touch screen I have to look to see if I am touching the right place on screen for the control I want to frob.

Image source: u233, Abdullah AlBargan

#5 The Abundance Of People Trying To Be Influencers

The abundance of people trying to be influencers/streamers, while the majority of them are about as interesting as a boil

Image source: mugen1337, Ádám Fedelin

#6 Blaming Whole Generations For Everything

Blaming whole generations for everything.

I’m a millenial. My mom a boomer but is as poor as dirt, don’t even own a house. My youngest cousin are gen Z. Oldest are Gen X.

None of this is our fault. We’re all in this s**t together. We’re all struggling.

Image source: Marawal, Tracy A Jones

#7 Ads

The fact that EVERYTHING is a f*****g ad.

Image source: badchad65, ERIC SALARD

#8 Using Mental Health Issues As An Excuse For Bad Behavior

Using mental health issues as an excuse for s**tty behavior, especially when it’s a self-diagnosis.

Image source: randijeanw, micadew

#9 Everything Being Smart

Everything being smart. I don’t need my fridge and toaster and f*****g door locks connected to the internet, especially if I have to get up to use the thing anyway.

Image source: shiratek, ITU Pictures

#10 Worshipping Politicians

Worshipping politicians as if they were demi gods.

Image source: djcack, Liberal Democrats

#11 Turning Single Family Homes Into Rentals

Corporations buying single family homes and turning them into rentals.

Image source: RayFinkle1984, Jennifer C.

#12 Reaction Videos

Those stupid f*****g reaction videos where someone is pointing at another video and nodding their head or over emphasizing their facial expressions. It drives me nuts. How pathetic do you have to be

Image source: SLAWDOGTRILLIONAIRE, Radioimmaginaria

#13 Modern News Turning Into Talk Shows

I HATE that modern news is no longer just a informational source of what is happening. It’s turned into a talk show. News networks only cast people who have loud personalities and lean VERY hard one way politically. They only cast people to make the news more popular by finding cast that make you think “I wish I could hand out with them”.

NEWS NEEDS TO BE A NEUTRAL PLACE TO GATHER INFORMATION TO MAKE A DECISION FOR YOURSELF. It’s not the f*****g Wendy Williams Show. We don’t care how the anchor feels about it. WE WANT FACTS AND NEUTRAL INFORMATION!

*Edit after having a lot of good conversations with y’all-* I wish the consumers of news wanted more straight forward facts and non-bias information. I know that news networks love the views, but it seems to be more entertainment than news.

Image source: RAZOR314, frankieleon

#14 Puffy Fake Lips

Puffy fake lips

Image source: cebogs, Michał Paluchowski

#15 Some Of The TikTok Trends

Every stupid and dangerous TikTok trend.

Image source: Warm-Replacement8591

#16 Clickbait Titles

Clickbait titles

Image source: FlamingButterfly, Dru Kelly

#17 Amplifying Conspiracy Theories

“news” agencies writing articles about “all these people are saying X” when it’s just a few random people on twitter, and generally the trend of amplifying fringe theories, beliefs, conspiracies, etc.

Image source: DaveInDigital, Dimitris Kalogeropoylos

#18 Software Subscription Model

Literally anything software wise I purchase I don’t even f*****g own. If I buy a piece of software and hardware, I should be allowed to edit AND OWN it to my hearts content.

It’s my property so I should be allowed to do what I will with it

Image source: Brybry2370, Jacob Bøtter

#19 Everything Becoming Monetized And For Profit

Everything becoming monetized and for profit. Every hobby, every social media account, everything imaginable.

Patreon this, indigogo that…

Image source: Qimmosabe_Man, 401(K) 2012

#20 NFT

NFTs

Image source: Ashkiri, pinguino k

#21 Hustle Culture

Hustle culture is the s**ttiest, most burnout inducing mindset a person could have

Image source: Awesomeo-5000, Hiroyuki Takeda

#22 Giving Out More Personal Info Than Necessary

Giving out more personal info than necessary…

Every online account wants my phone number, email, gender, full name, address, marital status etc.

I want to download an app and it wants access to everything. The app can take a picture, now i want access to your complete gallery, contact list and call history.

I go to a physical store to buy a computer and they want my zip code.

I call customer service and they will record the conversation. Not even optional….

Image source: Queasy_Pressure6159, Official GDC

#23 Normalizing Something Which Is Actually Not Normal

**”We need to normalize [X]”** when X is something completely trivial and irrelevant, like going to the movies alone.

Whatever the *majority* of people does will be considered normal, deviations from it are what’s outside the norm. If you need everything you want to do outside the norm to be “normalized”, that’s a you problem, not a society problem.

People don’t care. Just do your thing. People *really* don’t care. And if some do, they’re just random strangers, so *you* shouldn’t care.

Image source: Corvus_Manufaktura, StickerGiant Custom Stickers & Labels

#24 People Using Their Phone At Concerts To Record Or Take Pictures

People using their phone at concerts to record/take pictures. Seems like it is everyone all the time. Takes me out of the moment and sight lines are bad enough without everyone holding their phone over their head.

Image source: ShrikeAgent, whatleydude

#25 Politics Being Someone’s Entire Identity

Politics being someone’s entire identity. I’m plenty old enough to remember being good friends with people and having no idea how they felt about political issues or for whom they voted – it just never came up.

Image source: Pyrophagist, John Munsch Follow

#26 Closed Mindedness To The Point Of Foolishness

Closed mindedness to the point of foolishness and constantly wanting to right fight on social media.

Image source: Live-Cat9553, Brian Evans

#27 Social Media Umbrella

Social Media umbrella and what it’s doing to this and future generations.

Just off the top of my head:

* Ignorant echo chambers
* The desperation of attention or clout
* the views/follows/friends obsession
* False information
* trolling

I’m sure there is more.

Image source: PandahOG, Waterford_Man

#28 Taking People’s Relationships To Social Media

When people get into fights with their SO and blast it all over their socials. No one cares that Brad cheated on you… pls get a life

Image source: skyyy_high, Oscar Rohena

#29 Data Collection And Non-Open Source Software

anti right to repair. data collection. non-open source software (although some software is getting more open)

Image source: Moskito10, Alan Levine

#30 Everything Is Done For Profit

Everything is done for profit. You cant find amateur YouTube videos anymore. You know those 30 second-2 minute YouTube videos from 12 years ago titled “guy does…” or “dog wants..” that were in 480p and have 8 million views? Type in anything like that now. All you get is “top 10” videos made by studios that aren’t entertaining in the slightest

Image source: XfinityHomeWifi, Free photo on UkrMedia

