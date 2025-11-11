I Collaborate With My 3-Year-Old To Create Modern Art

When my little boy Kylan was 3 and 4 years old, he loved drawing patterns. He was obsessed with order, symmetry, shapes and patterns. Starting as scribbles and swirls, they soon started to become quite intricate and beautiful, modern abstract pieces of art in themselves.

I always wondered what it would be like if I coloured them in and made them into abstract pieces of art. So, I picked my favourite pattern and digitally painted it.

The results were amazing and we decided to do a whole series of them, you can see 7 of them below with Kylan’s original drawing side-by-side.

More info: modern-enlightenment.com | Instagram

Patrick Penrose
