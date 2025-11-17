70 Summer Activities We Wish We Could Do All Year Round

Ahhh, summer! Is there any better time of the year? Spring allergies have settled, mosquitos are aplenty, the nights are short, and the days are fragrant with meadows and wildflowers. Truly, the most wonderful time to spend all your time outdoors. Unless, that is, you live in Furnace Creek; then summer might be a curse word for you. However, we believe that the majority of people can soak in the sun without shriveling to a dehydrated lump of hide, and if you’re looking for some summer activity ideas to make the most of this gorgeous season, this is our list dedicated to exactly that. 

For starters, our list will remind you of the fun summer activities you used to love as a kid – hopscotch tournament, here we come! Then, we’ve also included actual summer activities for kids, like blowing the most majestical soap bubbles and observing them glistening in the sun in the most extraordinary colors of the rainbow. Finally, we’ve also included tons of outdoor summer activities, like looking for fireflies, making s’mores over a fire, and picking fresh, ripe summer berries. Even listing these activities for summer is making us wish for the season ASAP!

So, ready to take a look at our comprehensive list of things to do in the summer? Be warned, though, you might fall into a state of daydreaming even thinking about these wonderful activities, so best not to read this list at work! However, when you do read it, rate these fun things to do in the summer the way you like and share this list with anyone whom you’d like to join you in the summertime fun. 

#1 Go 24 Hours Without Internet, Radio Or Television

#2 Nap In A Hammock

#3 Grow An Herb Garden

#4 Roast Marshmallows Over A Fire And Make S’mores

#5 Have A Picnic In The Park

#6 Watch The Sunset From A Beach

#7 Pick Wildflowers

#8 Go For A Hike

#9 Walk Barefoot In The Grass

#10 Get Caught In A Summer Rainstorm

#11 Attend Outdoor Concerts

#12 Eat Corn On The Cob

#13 Sip A Sweating Glass Of Iced Tea

#14 Eat A Slice Of Watermelon

#15 Eat A Soft-Serve Vanilla Ice Cream Cone With Rainbow Sprinkles

#16 Have A Barbecue

#17 Sit On A Porch Swing

#18 Swim In A Lake

#19 Take A Last-Minute Road Trip

#20 Sleep With The Windows Open

#21 Go Wine Tasting

#22 Create A Cocktail

#23 Buy Fresh Produce At The Farmers’ Market

#24 Go Camping

#25 Collect Seashells At The Beach

#26 Have A Water Balloon Fight

#27 Host A Bonfire

#28 Watch The Sunrise

#29 Walk On The Boardwalk And Listen To The Boards Creak Under Your Feet

#30 Blow Bubbles

#31 Build A Sandcastle At The Beach

#32 Rent A Bike

#33 Attend A Parade

#34 Go To The Beach

#35 Ride A Roller Coaster

#36 Pick Berries And Peaches At A Farm

#37 Make Lemonade From Scratch

#38 Stargaze While Lying In The Grass

#39 Dangle Your Feet Off A Dock

#40 Go Kayaking Or Canoeing

#41 Be A Tourist In Your Own City

#42 Play On A Slip-N-Slide

#43 Ride In A Hot Air Balloon

#44 Run Through Sprinklers

#45 Learn To Surf

#46 Stand Under A Waterfall

#47 Play Volleyball

#48 Try Skateboarding

#49 See A Movie At The Drive-In

#50 Mix Up A Pitcher Of Sangria

#51 Go Fishing

#52 Make A Summer Playlist

#53 Go Whitewater Rafting

#54 Fly A Kite

#55 Make A Pie From Fresh Fruits/Berries

#56 Take A Boat Ride

#57 Go Somewhere You Have Never Been

#58 Build A Treehouse

#59 Pick Fresh Flowers

#60 Catch Fireflies At Night

#61 Play Tennis

#62 Go To A Baseball Game

#63 Feed The Ducks

#64 Go Waterskiing

#65 Try Mountain Climbing

#66 Play Your Favorite Childhood Games

#67 Ride A Ferris Wheel

#68 Run A Themed 5k

#69 Read A Trashy Novel

#70 Learn To Juggle

