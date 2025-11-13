Models In Space: Paris, We Have A Problem!

by

In the editorial “Models in Space: Paris, We Have a Problem!” I actualized my futuristic and very fashionable vision.

It depicts what would happen if the catwalks of Paris collided with Star Wars – an unforgettable editorial with its colorful scenes. It is a glimpse into a world where clones protect the high powered and floating in outer space is the norm.

The scenes are interesting, mysterious and open to interpretation. One can only guess what the woman pointing to the map of the Earth is saying, or what the button another one presses is for. I provide viewers with a flexible storyline, ultimately determined by their own imagination.

This editorial won 4 Silver and 4 Bronze awards at the Tokyo International Foto Awards, TIFA (categories: Advertising/Fashion, Editorial/Fashion, Fine Art/Special Effects, Portfolio/Advertising) and received a Nomination at the International Color Awards.

Photographer: 2b+photo; production, concept, art direction, editing, and retouching: 2b+photo; set design and set production: 2b+photo; stylist: Carla Vanderhorst; designer: Narces; jewelry: Lao Feng Xiang; model agencies: John Casablancas International Model Management, Charles Stuart International Models and Deja Vu Model Management

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

Patrick Penrose
