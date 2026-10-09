Model Exposes The “Horrifying” Hygiene Breaches Happening Behind The Scenes In Fashion

The fashion industry is often associated with glamour and luxury, but a Dutch-Kiwi model has revealed a far less appealing side of the business.
Yente Reitsma, who has worked on campaigns for major brands such as Toni&Guy, DSQUARED2, and Superdry, took to TikTok on September 19 to share three hygiene breaches she has witnessed over her career.
Her revelations left viewers aghast, with one commenter writing, “There isn’t a meme online that depicts the actual expression on my face right now.”
Model reveals the disturbing hygiene issues lurking behind fashion’s glamorous facade
Reitsma uses satire on TikTok to address various topics, portraying all the characters herself.
“Buckle up,” she said at the beginning of the video she shared last month before detailing the worst incidents she had noted without naming the brands involved.
“Number one, makeup artists using the same brush not on just one other model but the hundreds and thousands of models backstage at a show,” she said.
“You’re being lined up before you go on that runway, and they are like, ‘Final touches!’”
Bule/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Reitsma explained that models sometimes have to “run” and “hide” in the bathroom to avoid having makeup brushes used on them after being passed around.
The revelation left one commenter wondering, “How are y’all avoiding acne?” while another bluntly stated, “As an acne-prone skin HELL NO.”
Reitsma then turned her attention to casting calls for bikini and lingerie shoots
Loullon ph/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Reitsma explained that models are allowed to keep the underwear they wear “most of the time.” However, on other occasions, the garments are passed between several participants, with a sanitary pad placed inside to prevent direct contact between the skin and fabric.
But that was not the worst of it.
Recalling what she described as “the lowest it can get,” Reitsma shared she was once caught off guard during a casting in Milan.
“I was one of the last girls [to be seen]. And they were like, ‘Okay, just wear this.’”
“I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I’m not thinking about it. I grabbed the bottoms, and I’m not even going to say what I saw. You can imagine it yourself.”
Chalo Garcia/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Reitsma grimaced at the memory and turned her head away from the camera.
She ultimately revealed that she completed the audition in her own bikini bottoms, which she always kept on hand for situations like this.
Her final revelation exposed the unhygienic conditions inside model apartments
For the uninitiated, model apartments are shared accommodations used by modeling agencies to house multiple models when they travel to another city for campaigns or runway shows.
As a result, occupants may have to share wardrobes, laundry facilities, and bathrooms.
“Don’t even get me started on model apartments. They are disgusting,” Reitsma said.
Elaborating on the conditions in male model apartments in particular, she explained, “There is hair, mold, everything is f**king everywhere.”
“It’s so disgusting, and they don’t care, and they will be so nonchalant about it.”
Imitating men running their hands through their hair and dismissing complaints with a casual “It’s fine, bro,” Reitsma, at last, expressed her frustration, saying, “No, bro, it’s not fine.”
Netizens shared sharp reactions to the realities of the modeling industry
“I feel good about being fat for once in my life,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Thank god I am not tall enough.”
“I am maybe not so jealous of models anymore,” a third person remarked.
“How could people romanticize this job?” asked a fourth.
Meanwhile, a separate user, who claimed to have already known about the industry’s realities, commented, “Models are treated like cattle. They’re given no care or self-respect.”
This was not the first time Reitsma had highlighted the challenges she and her peers face.
In her previous posts, Reitsma opened up about nepotism in the industry and dating someone outside it
In one video, the model demonstrated how having famous parents can significantly influence casting decisions in the modeling world.
The clip began with Reitsma playing herself as casting professionals praised her for matching their requirements. Despite their positive feedback, however, they stopped short of offering her the role, telling her they would call her back.
The nepo baby, on the other hand, was immediately booked despite not being the right fit for the job.
In another skit, Reitsma portrayed a model whose boyfriend insisted that she cancel a campaign to honor their weekend travel plans.
She explained that the opportunity was important for her career, but he dismissed its value and demanded that she prioritize their trip instead.
The exchange escalated when he threatened to end their relationship if she chose work over their plans, a threat he ultimately followed through on.
“I can’t imagine the 90s,” a social media user said
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