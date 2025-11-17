Woman Leaves The US To Start A New Life In France Because BF Couldn’t Handle Her Success

After being in a relationship for 7 years, one would think that you’d know your partner pretty well. But alas, that’s clearly not the case, as one woman was mortified to learn. The Indonesian national fell in love with an American man and they’ve been living together for 6 years. Marriage had always been on the cards… Until it wasn’t.
The woman says she brought up the topic again recently. Imagine her shock when her boyfriend looked at her with disgust and told her he’s no “visa mule,” and would not be tying the knot until she secured her green card by herself. In a plot twist, it turns out the real issue had nothing at all to do with her immigrant status.
They’d always agreed they’d get married one day so she thought nothing of bringing up the topic
She was gobsmacked when he accused her of wanting to use him as a “visa mule”
“Immigrant status should not matter”: many people rallied around the woman
The woman gave an update a few years later and it was quite the plot twist
“Absolute moron”: many people felt the ex BF didn’t realize what a good thing he had going
