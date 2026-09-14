Miyavi: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Miyavi
September 14, 1981
Osaka, Japan
45 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Miyavi?
MIYAVI (雅) is a Japanese guitarist, singer-songwriter, and actor renowned for his distinctive finger-slapping guitar technique. His innovative sound consistently blends rock, pop, and traditional Japanese musical elements. He is widely recognized as the “Samurai Guitarist” for his captivating stage presence.
His breakout moment arrived with his impactful acting debut in the 2014 Oscar-nominated film Unbroken, directed by Angelina Jolie. This role brought him global attention beyond his music career and showcased his versatile talents to new audiences.
Early Life and Education
Born in Osaka, Japan, MIYAVI (雅) developed an early passion for football, even joining a junior team for a J-League club. However, a sports injury in junior high school abruptly ended his athletic aspirations at age fifteen.
He then discovered the guitar, quickly immersing himself in music and eventually leaving high school to pursue his artistic calling. Later, he further honed his craft by studying English and dance at a language school in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
MIYAVI (雅) married Japanese-American singer Melody on March 14, 2009. Their relationship has remained a stable presence in his public life, often sharing glimpses of their family with fans.
The couple shares three children: daughters Lovelie Miyavi, born in 2009, and Jewelie Aoi, born in 2010, along with a son, Skyler Kakeru, born in 2021.
Career Highlights
MIYAVI (雅) gained international acclaim for his unique finger-slapping guitar style, embarking on numerous world tours across over 30 countries. He released more than thirteen studio albums, including the critically recognized Miyavizm and The Others.
Beyond music, he made a significant mark in Hollywood, debuting in Angelina Jolie’s Oscar-nominated film Unbroken. He further expanded his acting credits with roles in Kong: Skull Island, Bleach, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
MIYAVI (雅) also serves as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, championing humanitarian causes globally.
Signature Quote
“Music is a universal language, and it can bring people together regardless of their origin, race, or beliefs.”
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