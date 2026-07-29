53 Tinder Texts That Expose The Crazy And Weird Ways People Date These Days

Even though over 350 million people use dating apps worldwide, it can still be pretty awkward to meet someone online. That’s not because there’s anything wrong with starting up a virtual relationship, but mainly because people often say weird things when there’s a screen between them.
That’s why we’ve compiled this list of absurd texts people have received on Tinder, and these openers will have you genuinely rethinking online dating. Despite some being just too cringy to bear, you might find a few gems to try out yourself.
#1 I Look At This Whenever I Need A Laugh
Image source: Psychological-Toe709
#2 I Made A Tinder Funny. How’d I Do?
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#3 This Still Remains The Funniest Excuse I’ve Ever Gotten For A Guy Missing Our Date
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Tinder was actually built in 2012 by a startup incubator called Hatch Labs, after a guy named Sean Rad came up with the idea for a dating app called Matchbox. Since the name was too similar to an already existing platform, it was eventually changed to Tinder, which truly suited its flame-themed logo.
What’s interesting to note is that at the time, InterActiveCorp (IAC) was funding the startup incubator, and they also owned Match.com, Plenty Of Fish, and OK Cupid, so, in a way, they essentially built their very own competitor. Since then, Tinder has definitely become a giant in the dating space thanks to its easy swipe features and simple layout featuring photos and a bio.
#4 Praise Jesus, I Think It Worked
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#5 Her Bio Said Tell Me Your Best Joke, Didn’t Expect A Reply, But 3 Months Later, This Pops Up
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#6 He Didn’t Respond. I Guess He Really Wanted Something More Serious
Image source: reddit.com
Based on all of these bizarre conversations, it might seem like Tinder is only full of weirdos, but in reality, it’s actually a thriving space for folks under the age of 35. According to research, this platform has the highest rate of user sign-ups among users aged 18-34 compared to other dating platforms.
It’s possible that younger people enjoy connecting with each other in an unconventional and easy way without the added stress of being formal. That’s exactly why nearly 1.5 million Tinder users go on dates per week, and it’s probably safe to say that a couple of them are definitely using crazy opening lines like these.
#7 Insert Punchline
Image source: TheWilkster
#8 I’m The Tallest Midget On The Planet
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#9 Funniest Thing Said To Me Yet. I Will Yearn For Her
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Gone are the good old days when people would only find partners in real life; now it seems like everyone is just flocking to dating platforms to make it happen. Psychologists explain that this could be because people want to try out the trend and connect with a wide range of potential partners in a simple manner.
It could also be a way to explore how it feels to talk to new people and form connections without the added stress of meeting them in person every day. That’s why folks might find it incredibly easy to jump into online dating, rather than building a deeper romantic connection with someone offline.
#10 Interesting
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#11 My Funniest Match Yet
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#12 I Couldn’t Stop Laughing
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Some of these crazy Tinder messages might have you rethinking whether to ever make an account on a dating app, but experts have found that this form of relationship-building has its good and bad sides. The positive aspect is that folks end up with a large pool of like-minded, eligible people to choose from, which also increases their chances of finding someone.
The downside is that since it’s so easy for anyone to create a profile on these apps, they can also fake many details about themselves. This can make it tough for people to really know the person they’re talking to, unless they meet face-to-face, but that could also end up giving them an unpleasant surprise.
#13 First Tinder Message I’ve Ever Received Where I Genuinely Laughed Out Loud
Image source: SunshineEnthusiast
#14 Hahahaha One Day I’m Going To Meet This Girl, And It’s Going To Be Epic. Look At The Dates Of Our Tinder Texts
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#15 I Don’t Think She Was Too Pleased With Me
Image source: reddit.com
A good opening line might only get you so far on dating platforms, but if you really want to find your soulmate, it might take much more than that to impress the other person. That’s why relationship experts state that before even putting yourself out there, it’s important to know which values you cherish the most, and then broadcast that to your potential partners.
In case you want to convert the online romantic relationship into something serious, you should stop playing games with the other person and treat them exactly the way you want to be treated. That means having conversations about what is meaningful and essential to the life you want to build in the future.
#16 I’m Honestly Blown Away. I Didn’t Remember Meeting Her Until After Her Story Time. We Have A Date Today (Next Day)
Image source: Capital-Situation-41
#17 I’m In
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#18 Imagine Matching With Someone, And They Tell You That
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Despite Tinder or any dating platform being an interesting way to meet a potential partner, it’s also important for you to keep yourself safe. That’s why social media advisors explain that after spending a while texting a person online, you should also have a conversation with them on video call a couple of times to ensure they’re the same individual you’ve been chatting with.
You should also never make a face-to-face meeting plan without telling a friend or close family member where you are going to be and with whom. Even while out on the date, you might benefit from sharing your location with the folks you trust so that they know your whereabouts and can be of assistance.
#19 Joe Has A Way With Words, “Anyways, Baby. Totes Magotes Message Baby Chili Flake Lates Magnates”
Image source: OllyTwist
#20 I Guess I’m Not Funny
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#21 Still My Funniest Interaction
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There’s so much to Tinder that you might never have thought about, and if you’ve been hesitating to get on the platform, maybe these crazy messages will help you make up your mind. Either you can be the next weirdo sending these kinds of texts, or possibly receive a whole new random one to enjoy.
We’d love to hear if you’ve ever received any silly messages from potential dating partners like this. Do share your stories in the comments below.
#22 I Actually Want To Go Hide In A Hole Somewhere
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#23 Kachow
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#24 Tinder Did Not Disappoint
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#25 My Tinder Match Today
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#26 Alien Tries Human Language For The First Time
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#27 Me Not Answering My Tinder Suitor Fast Enough
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#28 This Conversation Was Brought To You By Nostrildamus
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#29 Hilarious Enough To Be Unmatched The Next Day
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#30 I Thought This Would Be Hilarious. My Friends Were Right… It Was Not
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#31 I Wanna Help
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#32 This Should Be Good
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#33 We’ve Come Full Circle
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#34 Don’t Be Mad At Her For That Behavior. Be Mad At The People Who Paid For It Before You
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#35 Guys, Don’t Use Tinder
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#36 Am I Doing This Right?
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#37 Are You A Hybrid
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#38 He Found Me On Tinder… I’m Laughing
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#39 I Still Laugh About This
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#40 Chat, Did I Cook
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#41 One Day Apart
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#42 She Ghosted Me And Sent Me This 10 Days Later
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#43 Didn’t Even Say Hello, Sent Him To The Police Station
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#44 I Beg Your Pardon? What An Insane First Message To Someone You’ve Never Met
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#45 At Least He’s Honest?
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#46 Her Bio Says She’s A Sysadmin… High Risk Approach, But It Worked, And Boy Was Her Answer Cool
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#47 From 0 To 100
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#48 Sometimes My Genius Is Almost Frightening
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#49 Still Got It
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#50 It Burns
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#51 So In My Pictures I Have One Of Me Playing Jenga And One Dressed Up As A Dark Elf. I Love This Response
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#52 Joe Mama’d
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#53 My Friend Accidentally Super Liked Somebody On Tinder
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