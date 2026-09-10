Misty Copeland: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Misty Copeland
September 10, 1982
Kansas City, Missouri, US
44 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Misty Copeland?
Misty Danielle Copeland is an American ballet dancer and author, widely celebrated for her groundbreaking artistry and powerful presence. Her influential work has redefined classical ballet for a broader, more diverse audience.
Copeland’s major breakthrough occurred in 2015 when she became the first African American woman promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. This historic achievement made her a global icon, inspiring countless aspiring dancers.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in San Pedro, California, Misty Copeland experienced an unstable childhood with her mother, Sylvia DelaCerna, and five siblings, often facing financial struggles. She found early inspiration through gymnastics and choreographing dances to music.
Copeland began formal ballet training at the late age of thirteen at the local Boys & Girls Club, where her natural talent quickly emerged. She later honed her skills with a full scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Misty Copeland is married to attorney Olu Evans, whom she met in 2004 and married in 2016. Their long-term relationship has developed quietly away from intense public scrutiny.
The couple welcomed their son, Jackson Evans, in 2022. Copeland and Evans maintain a private family life, focusing on their shared commitment to stability and mutual support.
Career Highlights
Misty Copeland revolutionized the world of classical ballet, becoming the first African American woman to achieve the rank of principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre in 2015. She performed iconic roles, including Odette/Odile in Swan Lake and Juliet in Romeo & Juliet, captivating audiences globally.
Beyond the stage, Copeland has successfully established herself as a New York Times bestselling author, penning memoirs like Life In Motion and children’s books such as Firebird. She also launched The Misty Copeland Foundation in 2022 to promote diversity in dance.
Signature Quote
“Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.”
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