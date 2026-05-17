Dad Calls 911 Saying His 9YO Daughter Was Taken In A White Van, Later Police Find Her Body

The body of Melina Galanis Frattolin, 9, was found in upstate New York, just a day after her father claimed she was abducted.
Investigators now say her father’s timeline doesn’t add up, thus raising disturbing questions online about the child’s tragic end.
“It takes pure evil to look at that beautiful little girl and harm her,” one comment reads.
The body of 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin was found in upstate New York
Image credits: ABC News
Melina was found lifeless in Ticonderoga, New York, around 30 to 45 miles south of where her father Luciano Frattolin, 45, said she was last seen.
The father and daughter were both residents of Canada, and Melina was of Indian descent, officials said.
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
Luciano—described on his business website as the “son of an Ethiopian mother and an Italian father”—called 911 in Warren County late Saturday night.
He claimed they pulled over at a rest stop off Interstate 87 near Lake George to use the restroom when a stranger kidnapped his daughter in a white van at around 9:40 p.m.
Luciano Frattolin called 911 on Saturday night and claimed a stranger took his daughter in a white van
Image credits: CBS Albany
The 911 call led authorities to issue an Amber Alert, believing she was in “imminent danger.”
“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or de*th,” said the initial Amber Alert.
Image credits: Luciano Frattolin/Linked In
As per the Amber Alert, the suspect was unknown in the abduction of Melina, described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials launched a frantic search for the girl, with State Police K-9 and aviation units, New York State Forest Rangers, and several police departments getting involved.
Less than 24 hours after the Amber Alert was issued, Melina’s lifeless body was found in Ticonderoga
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
Less than 24 hours after the Amber Alert was issued, Melina’s lifeless body was found in Ticonderoga, several miles away from where her father claimed she was last seen.
The Amber Alert was canceled at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, July 20.
Authorities found inconsistencies in Luciano’s story and believe no kidnapping took place.
Image credits: Warren County Sheriff’s Office
“As the case progressed, law enforcement identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided,” according to a police statement.
“Melina was located deceased in Ticonderoga, New York,” the New York State Police said in an update. “…At this time, there is no indication that an abduction occurred, and there is no threat to the public,” added the statement.
A frantic search was launched for the child after the father claimed she was abducted
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
So far, no suspect has been named in the child’s passing.
Luciano is reportedly the founder of an organic coffee brand called Gambella Coffee.
He is “an experienced entrepreneur with a proven track record of building diverse, high-performance businesses,” reads the brand’s website.
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
“With a background in the humanities and social sciences, his formal education, together with his pragmatic understanding about the complexities of life, motivates him to maintain an understanding of the world grounded in a distinct cross-cultural ethos,” the description continues.
Officials found “inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided”
Photos and video clips shared on what is believed to be Luciano’s Instagram account capture seemingly tender father-daughter moments between him and his now-deceased daughter.
“Pizza with my favorite girl,” read the caption alongside a picture of them sitting opposite each other, having a meal.
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
One video clip from 2023 captured them enjoying some outdoor time, sledding down an icy slope in Montreal.
The tune playing in the background was “Now hush, little baby, don’t you cry. Everything’s gonna be alright. Stiffen that upper lip up, little lady, I told ya. Daddy’s here to hold ya through the night”—lyrics from Eminem’s hit song Mockingbird.
“Very haunting considering, well, you know…” one netizen commented on the video after the discovery of Melina’s body.
“Absolutely haunting, seeing this now,” another agreed.
“…At this time, there is no indication that an abduction occurred, and there is no threat to the public,” officials said
Image credits: CBS Albany
“Look at how absolutely precious she was. R.I.P sweet angel,” another commented on the sledding video. “Your monster will be brought to justice.”
Speculation is rampant on social media as officials are yet to reveal details about Melina’s passing.
Image credits: lucianofrattolin
“Dad probably did it,” one user claimed online, while another asked, “Where is her mother?”
“Rest in peace angel,” another commented.
“When you think this story can’t get any worse,” wrote another. “…rest safely in God’s arms little angel.”
“My heart breaks for her,” one user commented online, while another wrote, “She was a beautiful little girl”
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