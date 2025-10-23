66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Thanks to the magic of technology and electricity, we’ve upgraded from paper posters to bright LED and neon signs. They’re not only eye-catching but also practical, helping us spot important messages in the dark, from traffic updates to a glowing “vacancy” notice on a late-night road trip.
But because they rely on light, once it goes out… so do they. And when a letter or two disappears, the results can be unintentionally hilarious. The aptly named Reddit community “misLED” gathers the funniest of these sign fails. Scroll down to see them all and upvote the ones that made you laugh!
#1 5…no Wait 4…no Wait 5 Guys

#2 I Will Take The Ticket Please

#3 Hell

#4 Lsd

#5 Home Of The Who

#6 When You Bring Your Phone Into Your Bathroom

#7 Laughed My Ass Off When I Saw This

#8 Rat Beef Sandwich

#9 Failed Successfully

#10 That’s Subjective

#11 What’s The Opposite Of A Pharmacy?

#12 I Got Offended

#13 Fart City

#14 I Don’t Know If I Can Type This One Out

#15 This Gamestop

#16 Technically True…

#17 No Frills At This Institution

#18 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐊

#19 Lies & Fish

#20 Wet End Luber

#21 Fair

#22 Fairfield, Oh

#23 Are They Hiring?

#24 70 Years Of Goo

#25 Toot

#26 Dunk Nuts

#27 Hawaiian Popeyes LOL

#28 Great Vest Bro

#29 Do It

#30 When You Have Primal Cravings For A Burger

#31 💬 No

#32 Lizzard Warning

#33 Crash

#34 Eatme

#35 Technically Still Correct

#36 Nothing Special. Just A Buffet

#37 My Kind Of Gas Station

#38 🧛🏽♂️

#39 Evil Gas Station

#40 *italian Voice* It Mi Pp!

#41 Guess I Won’t Buy As Much

#42 Redit Union

#43 Dolla Pee

#44 Buf WI WI

#45 Dollar Dollar

#46 Boop

#47 F

#48 My N’s

#49 Pean Wax

#50 Where Do The Pirates Shop?

#51 Men’s Warhouse!

#52 Gae

#53 Gay

#54 A Funny Coincidence, Seeing As It’s Almost Halloween

#55 You Go

#56 Icup

#57 Three Brothers Grill Me Food

#58 Advance Disco Parts

#59 The Spag Fact. Tell Me Your Best Spag Facts In The Comments!

#60 The Pirate Store

#61 Disco Groce

#62 My Mom Was Not Amused When I Told Her To Check This Place Out If She’s In Need

#63 Golden Oral

#64 I’ve Got The Angers

#65 Ozone

#66 Two Wrongs Make A Right

