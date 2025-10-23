66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

by

Thanks to the magic of technology and electricity, we’ve upgraded from paper posters to bright LED and neon signs. They’re not only eye-catching but also practical, helping us spot important messages in the dark, from traffic updates to a glowing “vacancy” notice on a late-night road trip.

But because they rely on light, once it goes out… so do they. And when a letter or two disappears, the results can be unintentionally hilarious. The aptly named Reddit community “misLED” gathers the funniest of these sign fails. Scroll down to see them all and upvote the ones that made you laugh!

#1 5…no Wait 4…no Wait 5 Guys

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Will Take The Ticket Please

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: 200kmph

#3 Hell

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: 2into2into2

#4 Lsd

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: munecraft

#5 Home Of The Who

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: sile667

#6 When You Bring Your Phone Into Your Bathroom

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: ElwoodMC

#7 Laughed My Ass Off When I Saw This

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: MONSTERBEARMAN

#8 Rat Beef Sandwich

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: lIIIIIIIIIIIIIlIIII

#9 Failed Successfully

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: sanguwan

#10 That’s Subjective

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: BlueAwful–

#11 What’s The Opposite Of A Pharmacy?

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Aromatic-Policy9311

#12 I Got Offended

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Minty_Dreams_526

#13 Fart City

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Big-Team1201

#14 I Don’t Know If I Can Type This One Out

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: DumpTruckDiaries

#15 This Gamestop

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Ok-Lengthiness-7736

#16 Technically True…

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: citizendetectives

#17 No Frills At This Institution

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: dougiepete

#18 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐊

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: CaterpillarOver2934

#19 Lies & Fish

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Admirable-Rhubarb662

#20 Wet End Luber

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: bobby_portishead

#21 Fair

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Rouank_kanojiya

#22 Fairfield, Oh

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: richie65

#23 Are They Hiring?

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Illustrious_Name_441

#24 70 Years Of Goo

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: the_genius324

#25 Toot

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: SassyLunaDesire

#26 Dunk Nuts

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: GiggleSweetie0

#27 Hawaiian Popeyes LOL

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: TOTALLYNOTSUS12

#28 Great Vest Bro

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: jadedtortoise

#29 Do It

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: 200kmph

#30 When You Have Primal Cravings For A Burger

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Ravioli_Pocketoli

#31 💬 No

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: lastsnaccofthenight

#32 Lizzard Warning

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: beleg_tal

#33 Crash

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: UrbanEmergency

#34 Eatme

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: md18096

#35 Technically Still Correct

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: JDSlim

#36 Nothing Special. Just A Buffet

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: craggy_cynic

#37 My Kind Of Gas Station

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: KubicKube

#38 🧛🏽‍♂️

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: kumiosh

#39 Evil Gas Station

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: reddit.com

#40 *italian Voice* It Mi Pp!

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: RaeADropOfGoldenSun

#41 Guess I Won’t Buy As Much

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: nikknack95

#42 Redit Union

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: digitalsmog

#43 Dolla Pee

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: horse-face-ethel

#44 Buf WI WI

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Hot-Sector1383

#45 Dollar Dollar

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: ChiefFacePalm

#46 Boop

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: ScuffedA7IVphotog

#47 F

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: billybillybillyfrank

#48 My N’s

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Pean Wax

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: cannabri

#50 Where Do The Pirates Shop?

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: SecretLoathing

#51 Men’s Warhouse!

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: iRambes

#52 Gae

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: CheezTheMan

#53 Gay

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: steppinchild

#54 A Funny Coincidence, Seeing As It’s Almost Halloween

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: TheRedBiker

#55 You Go

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Historical-Pear-7528

#56 Icup

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Cyborg_Huey

#57 Three Brothers Grill Me Food

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Daisies1966_

#58 Advance Disco Parts

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: narutonaruto

#59 The Spag Fact. Tell Me Your Best Spag Facts In The Comments!

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: mike95242

#60 The Pirate Store

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: rtomorrow

#61 Disco Groce

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: squid0_01

#62 My Mom Was Not Amused When I Told Her To Check This Place Out If She’s In Need

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Aggressive_Regret92

#63 Golden Oral

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: Dchane06

#64 I’ve Got The Angers

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: SpaceGirl1055

#65 Ozone

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: OverSpeedClutch

#66 Two Wrongs Make A Right

66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across

Image source: MisledOracle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Movie Video Montage of the Total Eclipse
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 4 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2022
Fringe Cancellation Seems More Likely, Says FOX Prez
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Why ‘The 100’ Deserves to Be Called the Best Show on TV
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2015
Man Expects Wife To Rescue Him After Missing His Flight Home, Receives A Lesson Instead
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Woman Towers Over Dates After They Lie About Their Height, Throw Fits As She Refuses Second Date
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.