Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

by

A disturbing discovery led to piles of human remains being found in a quiet stretch of desert outside Las Vegas.

Authorities launched an investigation to find out who dumped the human remains in the area.

“There’s a whole lot of things buried out there, they may find more than what they’re looking for,” one commented online.

A quiet stretch of desert near Las Vegas unexpectedly turned into a makeshift gravesite

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

Around 315 sets of ashes were discovered in the desert area outside the town of Searchlight, a rural community about an hour south of Las Vegas.

Officials confirmed that the discovered ashes were human remains or “cremains,” which is the word used to refer to the cremated remains of a human being.

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

This week, representatives from Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries removed approximately 315 piles of cremains from the desert.

“I think most of us just felt like, ‘What a shame,’” said Celena DiLullo, the president of Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

Approximately 315 sets of cremated human remains were found in the plot outside the town of Searchlight

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

It is believed each pile represented a person who lived in the Southern Nevada community.

The ashes most likely no longer contained any traceable information.

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Debster228282

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: lcdiaz001

As part of the recovery efforts, each pile was moved into a bag and then an individual urn.

“I think it’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” Celena told 8 News Now.

Each pile of remains was transferred into an individual urn

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

The discovery was made after a local man stumbled upon the remains on July 28.

In August, authorities confirmed that the remains were human.

It was initially believed there were about 70 piles, but further inspection led to another plot of mounds being found.

Moreover, the land in question was reportedly federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: www.youtube.com

Officials suspected that the ashes may have been dumped by a commercial funeral home business.

The state of Nevada allows people to scatter ashes or cremated remains on public land but forbids the “commercial distribution of cremated remains” on federal land, according to BLM.

“It’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” said Celena DiLullo

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Linkedin

Therefore, a massive dumping site of remains like this is likely a violation of federal law.

So far, no suspect or specific mortuary business has been named.

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

Celena said they weren’t aware of whether the cremated remains belonged to people who wished “to be out.”

But “if this is not how they would want to be remembered, we would just want to have a place for them to be,” Celena added.

Authorities are still investigating how the ashes were dumped on the land

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: DNA30812959

The 315 sets of remains will be placed into a crypt at one of the cemeteries belonging to Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

“I think it’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” Celena added. “It’s important to our community and our profession that we demonstrate how much we do care about these people.”

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

Netizens shared their opinions about the grim discovery, with one saying there are “lots of problems buried in the desert.”

“Choosing a funeral home in Las Vegas seems to be a gamble,” one said.

The internet spun its own wild theories and claimed the plots looked like “mob dumping grounds”

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

“If I were out hiking, and saw 300 piles of dirt/ashes (not to sound disrespectful),I would have never thought ‘oh there are cremains,’” another quipped.

“I would have honest to God thought an animal made those little hills or something. Am I the only one?? How does one even guess all those were someone’s remains???” they continued.

Some spun their own wild theories and claimed the plots seemed like “mob dumping grounds.”

“Is that where all the homeless went when they cleaned them all out?” read one comment.

“Vegas. Sounds like the mob has been using this area and the new generation got sloppy,” another wrote.

Netizens had plenty to say about the discovery of the piles of ashes

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Emilia__writes

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: VasBroughtToX

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: carpet357

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Gorilla_Blanco

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: 1MaidenAmerica

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: GutterDoug_

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: John_Rossomando

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: TheTsengMao

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Noia2014

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: lisa_maths

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: tutueme

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: jsnjarrell76

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: starstomoon

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: derekporter_

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: TopsyRjl76

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: Commonsensepre2

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: TrishPatriotMom

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: thedarthnugget

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

Image credits: btctams09

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Movie Recap
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Why Al Swearengen Was the Best Character in Deadwood
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2021
15 Podcasts That Would Make Great TV Shows
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2021
Siesta Key
Is The Show Siesta Key Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2020
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “The Almighty Johnsons?”
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2018
American Primeval’s 5 Most Brutal Moments, Ranked
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.