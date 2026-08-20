Misha Collins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Misha Collins
August 20, 1974
Boston, Massachusetts, US
52 Years Old
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Who Is Misha Collins?
Misha Collins is an American actor known for his empathetic portrayal of complex characters. His distinctive blend of humor and depth has resonated with audiences across diverse genres.
He became widely recognized for his role as the angel Castiel on the long-running series Supernatural, a performance that quickly garnered a dedicated global fanbase.
Early Life and Education
Dmitri Tippens Krushnic was born in Boston, Massachusetts, into an often-poor and sometimes homeless family, raised primarily by his mother, Rebecca Tippens.
He attended Greenfield Center School, Northfield Mount Hermon School, and the University of Chicago, where he earned a BA in Social Theory, developing an early interest in community engagement.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc with Victoria Vantoch began with their marriage in October 2001, a partnership that evolved through their collaborative projects.
Collins shares a son, West Anaximander Collins, and a daughter, Maison Marie Collins, with Vantoch, and announced their separation in 2021.
Career Highlights
Misha Collins anchored the hit CW series Supernatural, bringing the iconic angel Castiel to life across 12 seasons. This central role captivated millions, making Castiel a beloved character in fantasy television.
Beyond acting, Collins co-founded Random Acts, a non-profit inspiring global kindness, and created GISHWHES, a massive international scavenger hunt that broke multiple world records for charitable pledges.
Signature Quote
“I think that kindness and generosity are infectious qualities, that when you carry them out, you often inspire others to do the same.”
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