Minimalist Animal Logos That Creatively Use Their Unique Body Shapes

Indian graphic designer Shibu PG uses a subtle touch to add animal features to words. He modifies just one letter to add the defining characteristic; for example, the letter “u” in the word “bull” has horns.
What you might have missed, however, is that the typeface plays a big role in the design. In the previous example, the horns are angled and free of curves, just like the letters themselves.
More info: Behance (h/t: designtaxi)
