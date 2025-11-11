Minimalist Animal Logos That Creatively Use Their Unique Body Shapes

by

Indian graphic designer Shibu PG uses a subtle touch to add animal features to words. He modifies just one letter to add the defining characteristic; for example, the letter “u” in the word “bull” has horns.

What you might have missed, however, is that the typeface plays a big role in the design. In the previous example, the horns are angled and free of curves, just like the letters themselves.

Interested in more logo and design posts? Check this post that traces the history of famous logos, or this one about the effective use of negative space.

More info: Behance (h/t: designtaxi)

