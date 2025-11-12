My Disney Themed Wedding

Hello! This is Sandra N, an artist from Romania. Recently I had my wedding, which, as a huge Disney fan, I made it all Disney themed: my dress (Belle), grooms outfit, the bridesmaids (each one a Disney princess), the parents, the godparents and most of the guests were Disney characters. Also, all wedding decor was Disney inspired, on the tables we had Lumiere, Mr. Pots, the Magic Rose from Beauty and the Beast, the candy bar was magical also, with Cinderellas shoes, crowns, tiaras, and, of course, magic castles. Everything was inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Our wedding dance was actually a duet: we both sang Tale As Old As Time, and, as the wedding reception was set in a French baroque-inspired mansion, we both had two exactly parallel stairways to go down from, just like the famous dance in Beauty and the Beast. We were both looking the same as the main characters. We managed to rent a fairytale looking, neo-romanticism style mansion, before the wedding ceremony, to take some photos and drink some tea, then we had our official ceremony in a beautiful, full of history, old church located in our hometown.
I thought this was a unique wedding theme, and I’ve worked on it for more than one year. The research, the ideas, ordering each element, and putting it together to look Disney enough. Lumiere, for example, the Beauty and the Beast character, was handpainted by my cousin. The Magic Rose in a glass was also handmade and assembled by us. I thought it was a cute idea to spread it all over the world!
Disney bride (Belle) and Disney bridesmaids, each one a princess
The Disney squad
Our Beauty and the Beast wedding cake
