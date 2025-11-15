I am on a mission to Photoshop myself into iconic movie scenes and posters, and you can follow my journey on Instagram.
What started out as a bit of fun over the first U.K. national lockdown has turned into a daily cinematic obsession, with me appearing in hundreds of movies so far! Featuring terrible puns of my name ‘Martyn Thayne.’ I star in a new movie every day.
You can check out some examples of my work here, and be sure to follow on Instagram for more!
More info: Instagram
#1 Kevin Martcallister
#2 The Thaynber Of Secrets
#3 The Great Martsby
#4 Marty Poppins
#5 M.t.
#6 The Martyan
#7 Thaynos
#8 Marty Quinn
#9 Basic Martynstinct
#10 “You Shall Not Mart”
#11 Hannah Martana: The Movie
#12 The Lion Thayne
#13 The Martrix
#14 Lord Of The Thaynes
#15 The Thayning
#16 Thayne: Ragnorak
#17 Ace Thayntura: Pet Detective
#18 A Clockmart Orange
#19 Yes Mart
#20 Singing In The Thayne
#21 Django Unthayned
#22 Marty Strikes Back
#23 The Thayning
#24 Thayne Alone
#25 Little Mart Sunshine
#26 Thayne’s World
#27 Madboy
#28 Pretty Womart
#29 Thayntasia
#30 Brokeback Martyn
#31 Joker
#32 The Sound Of Marty
#33 Captain Martvel
#34 Cliffthaynger
#35 A Trip To The Mart
#36 Bridesmarts
#37 Once Upon A Thayne In Hollywood
#38 The Thayntom Menace
#39 Fifty Thaynes Of Grey
#40 Sausage Marty
#41 Martilda
#42 How To Thayne Your Dragon
#43 Bayne
#44 Mart Attacks!
#45 Elth
#46 American Marty
#47 Martyn Of The Caribbean
#48 The Ides Of Mart
#49 Mart On The Moon
#50 The Girl On The Thayne
#51 Ex Martina
#52 The Texas Thaynesaw Massacre
#53 Thayne And Loathing In Las Vegas
#54 The Blair Mart Project
#55 Martynsidious
#56 Martcrawler
#57 The Marthouse
#58 Free Marty
#59 10 Thaynes I Hate About You
#60 Thayne Runner 2049
#61 “Beneath This Mart There Is An Idea… And Ideas Are Bulletproof”
#62 The Nice Guy
#63 The Christmart Chronicles
#64 Mad Santa
#65 Jingle All The Thayne
#66 Martrival
#67 Apocalypse Mart
#68 The Theory Of Everythayne
#69 An American Werewolf In Lincoln
#70 The Grand Budapest Martel
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us