I am on a mission to Photoshop myself into iconic movie scenes and posters, and you can follow my journey on Instagram.

What started out as a bit of fun over the first U.K. national lockdown has turned into a daily cinematic obsession, with me appearing in hundreds of movies so far! Featuring terrible puns of my name ‘Martyn Thayne.’ I star in a new movie every day.

You can check out some examples of my work here, and be sure to follow on Instagram for more!

#1 Kevin Martcallister

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#2 The Thaynber Of Secrets

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#3 The Great Martsby

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#4 Marty Poppins

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#5 M.t.

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#6 The Martyan

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#7 Thaynos

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#8 Marty Quinn

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#9 Basic Martynstinct

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#10 “You Shall Not Mart”

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#11 Hannah Martana: The Movie

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#12 The Lion Thayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#13 The Martrix

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#14 Lord Of The Thaynes

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#15 The Thayning

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#16 Thayne: Ragnorak

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#17 Ace Thayntura: Pet Detective

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#18 A Clockmart Orange

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#19 Yes Mart

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#20 Singing In The Thayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#21 Django Unthayned

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#22 Marty Strikes Back

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#23 The Thayning

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#24 Thayne Alone

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#25 Little Mart Sunshine

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#26 Thayne’s World

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#27 Madboy

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#28 Pretty Womart

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#29 Thayntasia

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#30 Brokeback Martyn

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#31 Joker

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#32 The Sound Of Marty

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#33 Captain Martvel

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#34 Cliffthaynger

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#35 A Trip To The Mart

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#36 Bridesmarts

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#37 Once Upon A Thayne In Hollywood

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#38 The Thayntom Menace

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#39 Fifty Thaynes Of Grey

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#40 Sausage Marty

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#41 Martilda

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#42 How To Thayne Your Dragon

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#43 Bayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#44 Mart Attacks!

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#45 Elth

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#46 American Marty

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#47 Martyn Of The Caribbean

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#48 The Ides Of Mart

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#49 Mart On The Moon

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#50 The Girl On The Thayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#51 Ex Martina

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#52 The Texas Thaynesaw Massacre

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#53 Thayne And Loathing In Las Vegas

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#54 The Blair Mart Project

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#55 Martynsidious

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#56 Martcrawler

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#57 The Marthouse

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#58 Free Marty

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#59 10 Thaynes I Hate About You

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#60 Thayne Runner 2049

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#61 “Beneath This Mart There Is An Idea… And Ideas Are Bulletproof”

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#62 The Nice Guy

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#63 The Christmart Chronicles

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#64 Mad Santa

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#65 Jingle All The Thayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#66 Martrival

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#67 Apocalypse Mart

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#68 The Theory Of Everythayne

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#69 An American Werewolf In Lincoln

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

#70 The Grand Budapest Martel

I Created These 70 Funny Edits Of Myself In Iconic Movies

