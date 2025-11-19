44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

by

Two artists have come together to create realistic, tiny paper sculptures of animals. Nayan Shrimali specializes in crafting intricate organic structures out of paper, while Venus Bird brings them to life with color and dimension using watercolors. Their work is collectively known as The Paper Ark.

The Paper Ark is on a mission to educate people about our planet’s unique biodiversity. Through their delicate paper sculptures, they aim to highlight the fragility of wildlife. The artists frequently go birdwatching and explore the wilderness, which inspires their creations and fuels their passion for conservation. They hope their work encourages people to be more mindful of their surroundings and the natural world.

More info: Instagram | thepaperarkstore.com | in.pinterest.com | Instagram

#1

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#2

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#3

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#4

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#5

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#6

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#7

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#8

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#9

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#10

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#11

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#12

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#13

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#14

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#15

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#16

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#17

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#18

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#19

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#20

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#21

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#22

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#23

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#24

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#25

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#26

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#27

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#28

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#29

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#30

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#31

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#32

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#33

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#34

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#35

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#36

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#37

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#38

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#39

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#40

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#41

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#42

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#43

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

#44

44 Realistic Tiny Paper Sculptures Of Animals That This Duo Has Created

Image source: thepaperarkstore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Camila Cabello Performs Solo with Machine Gun Kelly on Ellen
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2017
Guy Loses Half Of His Body Weight In A Year And Looks Unrecognizable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 People Shared April Fools’ Pranks That Are Too Good Not To Try
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird You Like? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Times Nature Made Us Say NOPE” (WARNING: This List Might Be Too Scary For You)”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Muslim Teen Asks Dad If She Could Remove Her Hijab, And His Response Is Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.