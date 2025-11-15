Artist Illustrates How Our Favorite Characters Have Changed In 40 Adorable Illustrations

LA-based artist Jeff Victor illustrates the evolution of iconic pop culture characters with an ‘adorkable’ twist. We’ve previously shared the artist’s transformations of popular characters and actors over the years here and here, and now he is back with a spin-off illustration series called Mini Evolution that shows famous characters before and after they went through a change. Whether it’s a secret superhero identity, character evolution, or different versions of the same character—you’ll surely enjoy a geeky recap of pop culture’s finest in Victor’s own cute cartoon drawing style.

Before you hop on a nostalgic and entertaining journey through pop culture, here’s what the artist told Bored Panda about Mini Evolution:

“Evolution minis are an offshoot of my regular Evolution series, but this time I’m doing a simple before and after format. Sometimes it’s a superhero and their alter ego, and other times, like in the case of Godzilla vs King Kong, it’s showing the contrast between two different versions of the same cartoon characters. These cool drawings are just me having fun, expressing my love of films and comics while stretching my character design muscles.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | shopjeffvictor.bigcartel.com

#1 Gremlins

Image source: jeffvictorart

#2 Captain America

Image source: jeffvictorart

#3 Spider Man

Image source: jeffvictorart

#4 Miles Morales

Image source: jeffvictorart

#5 Batman

Image source: jeffvictorart

#6 Mulan

Image source: jeffvictorart

#7 Black Panther

Image source: jeffvictorart

#8 Jack Torrance

Image source: jeffvictorart

#9 Carrie

Image source: jeffvictorart

#10 Incredible Hulk

Image source: jeffvictorart

#11 Iron Man

Image source: jeffvictorart

#12 Chucky

Image source: jeffvictorart

#13 Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Image source: jeffvictorart

#14 Joker

Image source: jeffvictorart

#15 Sandy From “Grease”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#16 Godzilla vs. King Kong

Image source: jeffvictorart

#17 The Grand High Witch From “The Witches”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#18 Wonder Woman

Image source: jeffvictorart

#19 Emperor Palpatine

Image source: jeffvictorart

#20 Maleficent

Image source: jeffvictorart

#21 Regan From The Exorcist

Image source: jeffvictorart

#22 All Might From “My Hero Academia”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#23 Evil Queen

Image source: jeffvictorart

#24 Toht From Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Image source: jeffvictorart

#25 He-Man

Image source: jeffvictorart

#26 Superman!

Image source: jeffvictorart

#27 Michael Myers

Image source: jeffvictorart

#28 Travis Bickle In “Taxi Driver”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#29 T-1000

Image source: jeffvictorart

#30 Shazam

Image source: jeffvictorart

#31 Green Lantern

Image source: jeffvictorart

#32 Wolverine

Image source: jeffvictorart

#33 Ash From “Evil Dead”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#34 Judge Doom

Image source: jeffvictorart

#35 Tetsuo From “Akira”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#36 Tutar Sagdiyev From “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#37 They Live

Image source: jeffvictorart

#38 Emil The Henchman From “Robocop”

Image source: jeffvictorart

#39 Doomsday

Image source: jeffvictorart

#40 Mumm-Ra

Image source: jeffvictorart

