Artist Illustrates How Our Favorite Characters Have Changed In 40 Adorable Illustrations

LA-based artist Jeff Victor illustrates the evolution of iconic pop culture characters with an ‘adorkable’ twist. We’ve previously shared the artist’s transformations of popular characters and actors over the years here and here, and now he is back with a spin-off illustration series called Mini Evolution that shows famous characters before and after they went through a change. Whether it’s a secret superhero identity, character evolution, or different versions of the same character—you’ll surely enjoy a geeky recap of pop culture’s finest in Victor’s own cute cartoon drawing style.
Before you hop on a nostalgic and entertaining journey through pop culture, here’s what the artist told Bored Panda about Mini Evolution:
“Evolution minis are an offshoot of my regular Evolution series, but this time I’m doing a simple before and after format. Sometimes it’s a superhero and their alter ego, and other times, like in the case of Godzilla vs King Kong, it’s showing the contrast between two different versions of the same cartoon characters. These cool drawings are just me having fun, expressing my love of films and comics while stretching my character design muscles.”
#1 Gremlins
#2 Captain America
#3 Spider Man
#4 Miles Morales
#5 Batman
#6 Mulan
#7 Black Panther
#8 Jack Torrance
#9 Carrie
#10 Incredible Hulk
#11 Iron Man
#12 Chucky
#13 Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen
#14 Joker
#15 Sandy From “Grease”
#16 Godzilla vs. King Kong
#17 The Grand High Witch From “The Witches”
#18 Wonder Woman
#19 Emperor Palpatine
#20 Maleficent
#21 Regan From The Exorcist
#22 All Might From “My Hero Academia”
#23 Evil Queen
#24 Toht From Raiders Of The Lost Ark
#25 He-Man
#26 Superman!
#27 Michael Myers
#28 Travis Bickle In “Taxi Driver”
#29 T-1000
#30 Shazam
#31 Green Lantern
#32 Wolverine
#33 Ash From “Evil Dead”
#34 Judge Doom
#35 Tetsuo From “Akira”
#36 Tutar Sagdiyev From “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
#37 They Live
#38 Emil The Henchman From “Robocop”
#39 Doomsday
#40 Mumm-Ra
