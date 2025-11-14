“Lingerie With A Train”: Millie Bobby Brown Under Fire For Look On ‘Stranger Things’ Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown has once again found herself in hot waters, with the internet sharing brutal opinions about her latest red carpet fashion choice.
The 21-year-old attended the Season 5 London premiere of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things alongside her fellow cast members, but her look quickly became the center of intense online scrutiny.
From accusations of “hip fillers” to claims that she’s “trying too hard to look like an adult,” Millie’s outfit has added to the wave of controversies surrounding her in recent weeks.
“I never thought I’d say she’s the least best dressed at the premiere,” criticized one user online.
Millie Bobby Brown posed alongside co-star Noah Schnapp at the Season 5 premiere of their hit Netflix show
Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The new mom of a young adopted daughter stepped out on Thursday, November 13, in a modern, boudoir-inspired dress from Ashi Studio’s Fall 2025 couture collection.
The black-and-blush-pink gown featured a cinched corset layered with delicate mesh and lace, finished with a revealing sweetheart neckline.
It flowed into an asymmetrical tulle skirt, exposing the front of her legs while the back trailed into a voluminous train.
Image credits: Eamonn McCormack/Variety via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown paired the look with sheer black tights for some coverage.
She completed her ensemble with black Aldo heeled pumps, customized with ‘011’ detailing on the heels, a nod to her iconic character, Eleven, in the sci-fi series.
Brown wore a tulle corset dress with a plunging neckline and exposed legs, a look that many fans online quickly dubbed “underwear”
Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Enola Holmes star arrived solo on the red carpet but was soon joined by her close friend and co-star Noah Schnapp for a few snaps.
While Noah’s outfit escaped criticism, the 21-year-old found herself on the receiving end of harsh comments from online fashion police.
One user wrote, “All the clothing options in the world, and she chose to dress like she was in the worst outfit in Moulin Rouge.”
Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Another remarked, “It’s lingerie with a train, not a dress. Stop trying to normalize celebrities walking around in their underwear as if it’s fashion…”
The same user continued, “All it accomplishes is desensitizing the younger generation into thinking it’s ok to walk around public dressed inappropriately.”
“I feel so bad for her. Her trying to be an ‘adult’ has become a comedy of errors,” wrote one disappointed fan
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
This wasn’t the first time Millie opted for a revealing outfit on a red carpet.
In recent weeks, the star has consistently chosen silhouettes featuring plunging necklines, sheer fabrics, and more grown-up styling.
Just days earlier, while attending Netflix’s FYC event, Brown wore a black beaded mesh gown with a deep V-neckline, a look that also sparked heated discussion online.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Having grown up in the spotlight since age 12, Millie has often faced scrutiny over her appearance, and her chest became the latest target of harsh commentary.
Some users criticized her natural shape in the photographed images, using words like “saggy” and “deflated.”
Millie snapped at a photographer who demanded she “smile” for photos
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
In another viral moment from the London premiere, the actress was caught on video clapping back at a photographer on the red carpet.
In the clip shared on Facebook, the man can be heard repeatedly calling out to her, asking her to “smile.”
Brown, visibly irritated, responded, “Smile? You smile!” before turning away from the cameras and walking off the carpet.
Image credits: BuzzingPop
Image credits: zombietransgirl
Many supported her reaction online, with one fan writing, “I love this! We need less men telling us to ‘smile’ as if we’re only here for their pleasure to look at!”
Earlier this year, Millie publicly called out the press on social media for their treatment of her, particularly the commentary about her body.
She wrote, “I respect journalism, but the press … please stop slamming my body in article headlines.”
The Damsel star’s fashion has also drawn comparisons to Kim Kardashian, who is over two decades her senior
Image credits: chunmunbeta
Millie’s structured tulle corset featured dramatically sculpted hips, which immediately fueled speculation that she may have undergone cosmetic enhancements such as “hip fillers” or even a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).
One user questioned, “Are these hip fillers the new look in fashion? First Kim and now Millie Bobbie Brown. Hope they don’t stick around.”
Image credits: funkxstar
Another chimed in, “She wanna be grown so much… Trying so hard to get people to see she is an adult… shame.”
Kim Kardashian has long been speculated to have had a BBL, rumors she has never confirmed, and was even reported to have reversed the procedure in 2021.
As for Brown, she has not addressed any of the fresh criticism surrounding her look.
“Desperate and chunky….. It’s like a bad imitation of Kim Kardashian,” wrote one critic
