“She Calls Me Selfish”: Spoiled Mother Wants An $8k Baby Crib, Her Sister Refuses, Starting A Family Drama

A new entry to the famous ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit has just gone viral, reminding everyone that we can’t choose our family. Or how greedy they are.
A woman with a now-deleted Reddit account was invited to her sister’s baby shower. Knowing that the expectant mother had a crib on her wishlist, she planned to give her the barely used one she already had.
Only her sister wouldn’t accept it. Turns out, she already had a design in mind and she wasn’t willing to settle for anything less.
After finding out that particular crib cost over $8,000, the ex-Redditor refused to spend so much money on a gift and was immediately uninvited from the event.
Finding the right gift for a baby shower is a tough task
Especially when the expectant mother wants you to spend a fortune on it
The etiquette of how much to spend on a baby shower gift is usually determined by numerous factors, including:
1. Your relationship with the person — the closer you are to the soon-to-be mom the more likely you are to spend on her;
2. How much do you feel comfortable giving — just because someone else says you should spend a certain amount doesn’t mean you have to;
3. How much you can afford to give — you simply shouldn’t put yourself in financial hardship buying baby shower presents.
And yes, babies are expensive. (According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average cost of raising a child to age 18 in 2015 was $233,610. So with an annual adjustment for inflation of 2.2% each year factored in, the cost of raising a child born in 2022 could be estimated at $272,049.) But over $8,000 for a crib? That’s just ridiculous.
Many parents agree a less expensive model of a crib or a used one works just fine. As long as it conforms to current safety standards, you can find plenty of options that suit your budget and nursery. A convertible crib that transforms into a toddler bed may tempt you into thinking you can save even more, but often you can buy both a crib and a toddler bed for less than an expensive model that converts. If new parents want to splurge on something, a good-quality mattress is probably a better choice.
People declared the author of the story was not the jerk
