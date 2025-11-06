Millie Bobby Brown Finally Breaks Silence About Adopting A Baby At 21 After Massive Criticism

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken publicly about motherhood for the first time since becoming a mom at 21.
In a new interview, the Stranger Things star reflected on her “beautiful” adoption journey, her partnership with husband Jake Bongiovi, and the pressures of growing up in the spotlight while making adult decisions.
Millie shared how motherhood has changed her and her husband
Back in August, Millie and Jake, 23, announced they had welcomed a “sweet baby girl through adoption.”
The couple, who were married in May 2024, shared a quick glimpse of their parenting life on Instagram a couple of weeks after their formal social Instagram announcement.
The post was simple, as it just showed Jake walking toward a plane while holding a baby carrier. Since then, fans have only speculated about the young couple’s new chapter, until now.
Speaking to British Vogue, Millie revealed that even before going public with their “beautiful, amazing” adoption journey, she and Jake had already talked about wanting a big family.
“Definitely kids, I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four,” she said. “I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different (than) adopting.”
Weeks later, after the news broke, Millie reflected on how their daughter had shifted her perspective. “She’s taught us so much already,” she said.
“Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”
She also said that parenting duties are evenly shared. “We are 50-50 on everything,” Millie explained.
“That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life. He is just the most amazing dad.”
Millie Bobby Brown has decided to protect her daughter’s privacy for the foreseeable future
Despite her global fame, Millie made it clear that her daughter’s life will remain private for now, including her name, according to BuzzFeed.
“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she said.
“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”
She continued, “If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. “But right now, as she’s so little… As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”
Millie has always wanted to be a mom early, and she was raised by a young mom too
Millie has always been open about wanting to start a family young. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19,” she said on the SmartLess podcast earlier this year.
“Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”
After marrying Jake at 20, she faced critics who argued that she was moving too fast and that she was far too young to settle down.
But in her Vogue interview, she addressed the criticism with grace. “I understood I was young. I know that, I truly just can’t say it enough,” she said. “When you meet that person, you know it.”
Millie also addressed the criticism that she has been receiving, adding, “I’m 21. I’ve still got so much more in me. I treat every day like it’s going to disappear…
“If I’m gonna be your punching bag, it’s almost like I’m the right person for it. Because I don’t care anymore.”
Millie’s comments received some support from netizens, with some highlighting that she and her husband definitely have the resources to raise a child.
“I’m sure she’s a lot more prepared than a lot of young parents. She’s got the funds to raise a baseball team, AND she gave a home to a child in need. I hope she’s a wonderful mother. This was a beautiful choice,” one commenter wrote.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s comments about motherhood on social media
