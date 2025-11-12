Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

by

I am a self taught artist and I’ve always loved to sketch and paint.

All of my creations are unique and are conjured up from my, at times, odd and peculiar imagination.

I enjoy working on both figurative and wildlife/nature paintings and sketches. I have a very popular range of bee paintings which tend to have a narrative of their own.

I hope you enjoy looking at my swarm of bees going on their nightly adventures.

More info: Facebook

The Return

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

We’ll Make it Home Again

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Queen Bee

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Close Encounter

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

The Passenger

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Searching for a New Star

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

The Gift

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Moon Watchers

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Queenie

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

A Perfect Day

Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Nashville
Nashville Season 3 Episode 11 Review: “I’m Not That Good at Goodbye”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2015
Desperate Housewives 6.18 “My Two Young Men” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2010
The Evolution of James Spader: From 80s Heartthrob to TV Icon
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
71 People Who Lost Their Jobs To AI Share What Happened
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2025
What We Know about New FX Drama Series “Pose”
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
Check Out The Trailer for Death and Nightingales
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.