Welcome To My World Of Strange Beehaviour

I am a self taught artist and I’ve always loved to sketch and paint.
All of my creations are unique and are conjured up from my, at times, odd and peculiar imagination.
I enjoy working on both figurative and wildlife/nature paintings and sketches. I have a very popular range of bee paintings which tend to have a narrative of their own.
I hope you enjoy looking at my swarm of bees going on their nightly adventures.
More info: Facebook
The Return
We’ll Make it Home Again
Queen Bee
Close Encounter
The Passenger
Searching for a New Star
The Gift
Moon Watchers
Queenie
A Perfect Day
