People Explain Why Baby Boomers Will Never Understand The Struggles Of Millennials, Make A Lot Of Valid Points

by

Pretty much every young adult these days has heard older folks complaining about them. Millennials have been of accused being “lazy”, “entitled” and put to blame for killing a variety of industries. This generational conflict gets even worse when baby boomers badmouth young adults for refusing to simply ‘get a job’ as a solution to the problems this generation faces. Well, according to some Tumblr users, they know the explanation why their grandparents think it’s so easy to get a job – it’s because they don’t realize how much the process of applying for a job has changed. Scroll down to read what they have to say on the topic! (Facebook cover image: IISG)

Image credits: never_edit

