Amid Miley Cyrus’ Startling Name Change, Someone Listed The Biggest Tragedies And Incidents From Her Life

Miley is entering a new era, and this time, she is leaving her famous last name behind.
Ahead of her upcoming album, BASS PERSUADES, the 33-year-old singer has started going by “Miley.”
On August 31, she shared a photo captioned “MILEY,” changed her social media name, and even updated her website to mileyofficial.com.
The move comes as Miley prepares to release the album on September 18.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/via Getty Images
“Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on,” she said while describing what the album means to her.
But the timing has sparked controversy, coming less than a week after the passing of her beloved godmother, Dolly Parton.
While some fans accused Miley of moving on too quickly, others pointed out that album rollouts are planned months in advance.
Miley has also said that Dolly would have wanted her to keep making music. “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue and be strong,” she said.
But before the icon began her journey as “Miley,” she had had her share of heartbreaking moments that shaped who she is today.
#1 “A Place Of Trauma”: Miley Cyrus’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Fell Apart After A Decade Together
Miley’s decade-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth went through several breakups, reunions, and major life changes before ending in divorce.
The pair met as teenagers while filming The Last Song in 2009 and quickly began a relationship that continued on and off for nearly 10 years.
Miley and Hemsworth got engaged in 2012, but called it off the following year. They eventually reunited in 2016 and married on December 23, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Miley’s family home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Their marriage lasted just seven months.
On August 10, 2019, a representative for Miley confirmed that the couple had separated.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”
The statement also asked for privacy and said the pair would remain “dedicated parents” to the animals they shared.
At the time, People reported that Miley was disappointed by the split.
“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” an insider told the outlet in August 2019.
Just days after the separation became public, Hemsworth addressed it himself on Instagram.
“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote on August 12, 2019.
The breakup quickly became the subject of intense public speculation.
Miley was photographed kissing her longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter in Italy on the same day her separation from Hemsworth was confirmed.
Meanwhile, Hemsworth returned to Australia to spend time with his family.
There were also reports about problems inside the marriage. One source told People that Hemsworth’s alleged partying habits had become an issue for Miley.
Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was too different.
“Liam’s decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work….They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her, and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he wants to start fresh.”
But one of the biggest rumors surrounding the divorce involved cheating.
Social media users later claimed that Hemsworth had been unfaithful to Miley with multiple women, with one viral claim even alleging that he had cheated with more than 14 women in the house where Miley filmed the music video for Flowers.
The claim spread widely online, along with theories that Miley had hidden references to Hemsworth’s alleged affairs in the video.
Those claims, however, were never verified by legitimate news sources.
There were also rumors that Miley had cheated on Hemsworth, particularly because of her relationship with Carter so soon after the separation became public. Miley strongly denied that her marriage ended because of infidelity.
On August 22, 2019, she addressed the accusations in a lengthy X post.
“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”
She later directly addressed the cheating rumors, writing, “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”
Cyrus added, “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”
She also explained in a 2020 interview that the public had not seen everything that happened between the couple before their split.
Image credits: milesangels/X
“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories,” she said during a September 2, 2020, appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
She continued, “It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that could be what led to this.”
Miley explained that there had been “a lot of time in between” the public moments people focused on.
She also opened up about what had happened to their relationship during a December 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. According to Miley, the two had experienced “too much conflict.”
“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” she said.
Despite everything that happened, Miley said she still had deep feelings for Hemsworth.
“I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” she said.
She also explained that losing their Malibu home in the 2018 wildfires played a major role in their decision to marry.
Miley said they had been together since they were 16 and had already been engaged, but losing their home and belongings changed everything.
“Our house burned down,” she said. “And so in trying to put that back together… I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”
“I had so much, and it was all gone; every song I had ever written was in that house,” Cyrus said.
Looking back, she said she believed the marriage was built partly from the trauma of trying to rebuild their lives after the fire.
“The commitment to being married just—really came from, of course, a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” she explained in a September 2023 TikTok series.
Miley also revealed that she knew their relationship was no longer working while performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.
“The day of the show was the day I decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she said. “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first.”
Hemsworth officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 21, 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage, and they did not have children together.
Their divorce was finalized on January 28, 2020.
The breakup later became closely associated with Miley’s music, particularly her 2023 hit Flowers.
The song was released on January 13, 2023, Hemsworth’s birthday, and became one of the biggest songs of her career.
Fans quickly interpreted its lyrics and music video as references to their relationship, while online theories connected the song to Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man.
Some claimed Hemsworth had dedicated the Bruno Mars song to Miley during their relationship, although that claim was also not established as fact.
Miley herself did not confirm that Flowers was about Hemsworth. In a May 2023 British Vogue interview, she said she did not need to explain every hidden meaning behind her music.
“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” she said. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”
She also revealed that the song originally had a much sadder chorus, including the line, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.”
The final version became a song about independence and moving forward, and Miley eventually won her first Grammy for it.
Thoughts on them? 🤔
At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth caught attention with a playful yet noticeably tense red-carpet moment. Miley was having fun with the cameras and joking around when Liam pic.twitter.com/IMzDSiZK3a
— Grace Clark (@millerlinda9359) August 27, 2026
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#2 The Former Disney Star’s Signature Raspy Voice Comes With A Painful Price
Miley’s raspy, deeper voice became one of the most recognizable parts of her sound. Still, the singer has revealed that it is also connected to a vocal condition that can make performing extremely difficult.
In a May 21 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley opened up about being diagnosed with Reinke’s edema. This noncancerous condition causes fluid to build up in the outer layer of the vocal folds. The condition can lead to a deeper, hoarser, and raspier voice.
Miley described it as “ab*se of the vocal cords,” but made an important distinction about what caused her condition. She acknowledged that her lifestyle in her early 20s may not have helped her voice.
“Being 21 and staying up and drinking and sm*king and partying after every show does not help,” she told Lowe. “But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this — it’s a part of my unique anatomy.”
Her voice has changed considerably since her early Hannah Montana years. While her voice sounded lighter when she was younger, it gradually became deeper and more mature, developing the husky quality that fans now associate with her.
Miley also revealed that she has a large polyp on her vocal cords.
Despite the difficulties it creates, she does not want to have it surgically removed because she fears losing the sound that has become part of her identity.
“I’m not willing to sever it ever, because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability,” she said.
For Miley, the concern is not about having a different singing voice. She believes the polyp has contributed to the tone and texture that have shaped her career.
“It’s the polyp that has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am,” she explained.
But keeping that distinctive sound comes at a cost. Miley said performing with the condition can be physically demanding, comparing it to “running a marathon with ankle weights on.”
Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
That difficulty has also affected how often she can perform. Miley said she dreams of touring regularly, but singing night after night on a lengthy tour would put significant demands on her voice.
“I don’t lip-sync. I sing live, and these songs are big,” she said. “I don’t write little songs.”
She pointed to songs such as End of the World and More to Lose from her album Something Beautiful as examples of the kind of music that makes touring particularly demanding.
The condition can also become noticeable when Miley is speaking. She said her mother, Tish, can sometimes tell when her voice is exhausted.
“Sometimes, at the end of the day, I’ll call my mom, and she’ll go ‘Oh you sound like you’re talking through a radio,’” Cyrus said. She explained that this is how she knows she is “really tired,” because the condition can create an “ultimate vocal fry.”
Despite describing it as a difficult condition, Miley also called it a “blessing” because of the distinctive quality it has given her voice.
Her decision not to undergo surgery reflects the complicated position she is in as a professional singer. Correcting the condition could change the very sound that has helped define her, while leaving it untreated means she has to be careful about how much she pushes her voice.
Miley has therefore found another way to give fans a performance experience without relying on lengthy tours.
She explained that the film accompanying Something Beautiful was partly her answer to the physical demands of touring.
“That’s why I want to create this film; the film is my way of touring,” she said.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#3 Miley Admitted She Had “Taken On Some Of My Mum’s Hurt” Amid Family Tensions
Miley’s family life has gone through several difficult periods, including her parents’ divorce and years of tension between her and her father.
Although the father and daughter once worked side by side on Hannah Montana, their relationship became strained as the Cyrus family went through major changes.
Billy Ray played Miley’s father on the Disney Channel series, which ran from 2006 to 2011. He was also closely involved in her life as she rose to fame.
In a 2006 interview with Variety, Miley remembered that her father was on set every day during the show’s run. She also credited both of her parents with protecting her financially while she was a child star.
But Billy Ray himself later spoke openly about how difficult those years had been for their family.
In a 2011 GQ interview, shortly after he filed for divorce from Tish, he blamed Hannah Montana for damaging his family life.
“Oh, it’s huge — it destroyed my family. I’ll tell you right now — the d*mn show destroyed my family,” he said.
When asked if he wished the show had never happened, Billy Ray replied, “I hate to say it, but yes, I do. Yeah. I’d take it back in a second.”
He also admitted that he felt he should have done more as a parent while Miley was growing up in the spotlight. “I should have been a better parent,” he told GQ.
Tish and Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010 and again in 2013, but they reconciled both times.
Their marriage finally ended in 2022, when Tish filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
In a statement released through a family representative, the couple said they had decided to go their separate ways after 30 years together and five children.
The divorce appeared to create a difficult period within the family.
During an appearance on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, Miley said that “half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point.” She explained that she felt “a lot of loyalty” toward her mother during the separation.
Miley later told The New York Times that she had “taken on some of my mum’s hurt,” which contributed to the distance between her and Billy Ray.
The family situation became even more complicated after both parents moved on.
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while Billy Ray married singer Firerose in October that year.
Some of the Miley siblings appeared to take different sides. Miley, Trace, and Brandi attended Tish’s wedding, while Noah and Braison were not present.
In 2024, Miley also spoke about her parents during My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. She called her mother her “hero,” but made it clear she still loved and appreciated her father.
“Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist,” she said.
Miley credited Billy Ray’s creativity and approach to fame with helping shape her own career. She described him as someone who had given her a “map” of what to do and what not to do in the entertainment industry.
The family tensions became particularly visible in January 2025. After Billy Ray’s performance at the Liberty Ball during Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations, his son Trace publicly expressed concern about him.
In an emotional Instagram letter, Trace wrote that he could “barely recognize” his father and said that he and his sisters had been “genuinely worried” about Billy Ray for years.
“I love you Dad,” Trace wrote. “We haven’t talked in a while, but I’m over a year and a half clean from al*ohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.”
Billy Ray later responded with a post praying for his family and wrote, “Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️🩹 for us all.”
In 2025, Miley and Billy Ray also began repairing their relationship. Miley wrote the song Secrets as a peace offering to her father, featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.
She described it as a song for someone she had “lost for a time but always loved.”
“This song is for my dad,” she wrote on Instagram.
Miley later said that Billy Ray cried when he heard the song. By May 2025, she publicly acknowledged that their relationship had gone through difficult years but said things had changed.
“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”
Their appearance together at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special marked another sign that the years of distance were giving way to reconciliation.
Image source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#4 Miley’s Heart Broke As She Mourned Her Godmother And “Aunt Dolly”
The passing of Dolly Parton was a deeply personal loss for Miley. Parton, who passed away at age 80 on August 25, 2026, was more than a country music icon to Miley. She was her godmother, mentor, and someone who had been part of her life since before she was born.
Parton’s connection to the Cyrus family began in the 1990s, when she became close friends with Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The two had toured together while Billy Ray was promoting his hit Achy Breaky Heart.
During that time, Billy Ray and his then-partner, Tish Cyrus, asked Parton to become Miley’s godmother.
Parton recalled the story during a November 2023 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.
“We toured together,” she said of her friendship with Billy Ray. “And he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said, ‘Well, I’d be honored.’”
Parton said the relationship with Miley grew naturally from there.
“So actually, Miley and I took over from there, and we’ve just stayed very, very close through the years,” she said.
She also affectionately called Miley her “little sweetheart” and said, “I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually.”
That bond remained strong as Miley grew up and became a star herself.
Parton became part of Miley’s world in a very public way when she appeared as Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana. She first appeared on the Disney Channel series in the September 29, 2006, episode Good Golly, Miss Dolly and returned for other episodes through 2010.
Their relationship also extended into music.
They performed Jolene together several times, including at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and Parton appeared on Miley’s 2017 album Younger Now on Rainbowland.
The pair also worked together on Parton’s 2020 holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas and co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in 2022.
One of their most memorable collaborations came in 2023, when Parton and Miley recorded a new version of Wrecking Ball for Parton’s album Rockstar.
They also worked together on a new version of Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning in January 2026.
Parton’s influence on Miley went far beyond music. In August 2017, Miley told Cosmopolitan that one of the most important things she learned from having Parton in her life was “watching the way she treats people with love and respect.” She added, “Never let success change your heart.”
Miley also described Parton as her role model and idol.
In a September 2021 Time profile honoring Parton as one of the 100 Most Influential People of the year, Miley wrote, Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values.”
She added, “There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton, because she’s even better than your sparkliest dreams.”
Image credits: Cover Nation/YouTube
Parton also made it clear that she supported Miley even when the younger singer made choices that attracted criticism. In a 2014 interview with The Sunday Times, Parton compared some of Miley’s experiences with the criticism she had faced earlier in her own career.
“Everyone has to walk this journey according to their own rules,” Parton said. “That’s what she’s doing. And I lurve her.”
In 2024, Parton once again gave Miley personal advice when she was unsure about performing at the Grammy Awards.
During a 2024 episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Miley recalled telling her godmother that she was considering skipping the ceremony.
Parton’s response was direct. “Well, of course you’re gonna do the Grammys. And you’re not just gonna show up, but you’re gonna show off. And you are gonna be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me.”
She also told Cyrus, “Don’t forget about the beauty. The hair, the makeup, the whole show. It’s armor for us.”
Miley remembered another line that Parton had repeatedly told her. “You do you, and I’ll do me, and together we’ll be us.” She explained that Parton was not asking her to copy her, but encouraging her to be herself.
That advice was still with Miley in 2026.
In March, while speaking to Variety about the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, she revealed another lesson she had learned from Parton. “She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no.”
By then, Miley had already started promoting the anniversary special before it had even been officially planned.
Parton’s passing, therefore, marked the loss of someone who had been part of Miley’s life for more than three decades.
According to a statement shared by her team and reports from People, Parton passed following a “brief battle with cancer.”
On August 26, Miley shared an emotional tribute on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photograph of Parton. She began by writing, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.”
She continued, “Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”
Miley then recalled one of their final conversations.
“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue and be strong,” she wrote. “I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”
Miley ended the tribute with words that showed just how much Parton meant to her, adding, “I will always love her and want to make her proud.”
She added, “My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together, and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#5 Miley’s Malibu Home Turned To Ash, Taking Years Of Memories With It
In November 2028, Miley experienced one of the most devastating losses of her life when the Woolsey Fire destroyed the Malibu home shared with her then-partner, Liam Hemsworth.
The wildfire was one of several that tore through California, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.
Miley confirmed that she had lost her home in a series of posts on X at the time. She described herself as “completely devastated” by the fires affecting her community, but also said she felt fortunate that the people and animals she loved had survived.
“I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” Miley wrote.
The singer added that although the house itself was gone, the memories she had made there remained.
Miley further thanked the firefighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for their work during the disaster and shared links to organizations accepting donations.
For Miley, losing the Malibu house was about much more than losing a building. She later explained that almost everything connected to her personal history had been inside it.
During a 2020 interview with The Howard Stern Show, Miley opened up about how deeply the loss affected her.
“I had so much, and it was all gone; every song I had ever written was in that house,” she said.
“Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.”
In January 2025, the memory of the destroyed homes still appeared to affect her deeply.
After wildfires again hit Southern California, Miley shared a black-and-white photograph showing the remains of her former Malibu home.
“This image hits me hard in the heart today,” she wrote. “This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget.”
Miley described the experience of returning to the place where she had once lived and finding only destruction.
“Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”
“My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand, and I cry for my city,” Cyrus wrote. “It’s beyond heartbreaking.”
Image source: LiamHemsworth/X
#6 Cyrus Was Just 16 When Her Tour Family Was Shattered By The Loss Of “Uncle Bill”
Miley faced another tragedy early in her career when a driver traveling with her tour crews was slain in a bus crash in Virginia.
Miley was only 16 at the time and was not on the bus when the accident happened.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. in Dinwiddie County, about 40 miles south of Richmond.
The bus was traveling on Interstate 85 as part of a group of four buses heading toward Greensboro, North Carolina, where Miley was scheduled to perform on Sunday.
Police said the bus ran off the left side of the highway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
It ended up on its side in a ditch after apparently skidding for several hundred feet. Police did not cite speed or weather as factors, and the exact cause of the crash remained under investigation.
The driver, 53-year-old William G. Douglas of Austin, Texas, passed away at the scene.
Douglas was reportedly known to members of Miley’s touring group as “Uncle Bill.”
His passing was painful for the Cyrus family because he was not viewed as someone who drove one of the tour buses.
In a statement posted on Miley’s website, the family said they were “deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Douglas” and that he would be missed.
“Members of our tour are like members of our family,” the statement added.
Nine members of Cyrus’ production crew were on the bus when it crashed. They managed to escape through the front windshield. One of them, 48-year-old Canadian Marty Zilio, was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as minor.
The crash came after Miley had completed two shows in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Image source: Fotonoticias/Getty Images
#7 Cyrus’ Beloved Pets Became Two Of Her Most Painful Losses
Miley has faced the heartbreaking loss of several beloved dogs over the years, with their passing deeply affecting her. Two losses that stood out were those of Floyd in 2014 and Mary Jane in 2021, both of whom Miley described as much more than pets.
In April 2014, Miley was 21 when her Alaskan Klee-Kai, Floyd, passed during her Bangerz tour. The singer first shared her grief on X on April 1, writing, “Today is the 2nd worst day of my life.” The following day, she confirmed the devastating news, saying, “My precious baby Floyd has passed away… I am broken.”
Miley also told fans she didn’t know how she would cope with the loss.
“I know I don’t mean it, but I wish he would’ve taken me with him this is unbearable,” she wrote. “What am I gonna do without him?” She had reportedly adopted Floyd in 2012.
The singer had a special soundcheck before her show in Boston, but her grief became overwhelming.
During the session, she struggled to make it through a cover of Coldplay’s The Scientist and broke down in tears.
Miley had already warned fans that she might not be herself during the performance, writing, “I’m sorry in advance if I am not myself tomorrow, Boston. I will try my best to be my best.”
The loss happened during an already difficult period of her tour.
Just weeks earlier, her tour bus had been destroyed after catching fire during an overnight journey between Houston and New Orleans.
Still, Floyd’s passing was clearly a deeply personal blow for the singer.
Seven years later, Miley experienced another devastating loss when her rescue pitbull mix, Mary Jane, passed away after a battle with cancer.
Image credits: miley/X
In 2021, the 28-year-old singer revealed that Mary Jane had been diagnosed with cancer more than a year earlier, and that the disease had eventually become increasingly aggressive.
Miley described Mary Jane as her “best friend in the whole world” and said she had been by her side for 10 years.
In an emotional Instagram tribute, she shared previously unseen photos and videos of her dog alongside her song Mary Jane, explaining that she had written the song years earlier in Malibu about the same dog.
“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed,” Cyrus wrote. “To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”
The singer said Mary Jane had helped her through some of the hardest moments of her life.
“She came to my rescue every time my heart has broken,” Cyrus wrote, adding that her dog would “put me back together again.” She described their bond as “purely DIVINE” and “an incomparable love.”
Miley also reflected on Mary Jane’s final moments, saying she wanted to make sure her dog was comfortable and free from pain. “She is no longer hurting, but I am. That’s what love is,” she wrote.
She said their relationship couldn’t be defined as merely friendship or family. “Something so different. You can’t define it,” she wrote.
As she shared more memories, Miley summed up her grief with a simple message. “I’m so lucky you were mine.”
Image source: TudoMiley/X
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