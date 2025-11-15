Hey Pandas, Share A Recipe (Closed)

From a healthy salad to a chocolate cake share any recipes!
#1
This works great if you’re the person who buys bananas then forgets about them. Stick them in the freezer and when you want, make banana bread! If you do freeze them, you will have peel, microwave, and mash them, which is a bit yucky. But it’s definitely worth it! Also I stole this recipe from a site so here’s the link: https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/banana_bread/ It has a video as well. I really hope the fromatting works and it isn’t hard to read.
2 to 3 very ripe bananas, peeled (about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups mashed)
1/3 cup melted butter, unsalted or salted
1 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
3/4 cup sugar (1/2 cup if you would like it less sweet, 1 cup if more sweet)
1 large egg, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
Method
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C), and butter a 4×8-inch loaf pan.
In a mixing bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork until completely smooth. Stir the melted butter into the mashed bananas.
Mix in the baking soda and salt. Stir in the sugar, beaten egg, and vanilla extract. Mix in the flour.
Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour at 350°F (175°C), or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Remove from oven and let cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then remove the banana bread from the pan and let cool completely before serving. Slice and serve. (A bread knife helps to make slices that aren’t crumbly.)
#2
How to make strawberry juice!
You will need
Around 20 strawberry’s ( u can add more )
50 ml of water
Lemon juice around 5 ml
Sugar
Ice cubes 5
Blender
Steps
1 cut the tops off ur strawberry’s and put them in the blender
2 put the ice lemon juice and water in the blender
3 blend
4 add sugar if to sour
Enjoy!
#3
Here’s a recipe for homemade hoisin sauce, very easy to do:
Few tbsp sesame oil, preferably roasted
4 tbsp Soy sauce
2 tbsp Rice vinegar or balsamic vinegar if you don’t have rice vinegar
1 tbsp Brown sugar
2 tbsp Peanut butter
A dash of black pepper
Hot sauce, I prefer sriracha
You can miss a few ingredients, except soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil. Just mix it all up with a spoon. Enjoy!
#4
Pulled pork in a crockpot.
1 pork butt
2 cans low sodium chicken broth
1 medium onion sliced thin
3 or 4 cloves of garlic crushed
dry rub – I like Stubs
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
your favorite bbq sauce
In the bottom of the crock pot put the onions, garlic, and broth.
Coat the pork on all sides with the dry rub. Do not trim the pork you want the fat to render.
Place the pork in crock pot on top of the onions.
Cover the top of the pork with brown sugar. Cover and cook on low at least 8 hours.
After cooking let it cool until the pork can be lifted out but before the fats congeal.
Shred the pork removing the fat, skin and bones.
Strain the juices that are left in the crock pot into another pot. You will want to save the juices for making soups.
Mix some of the onions back with the shredded pork along with about a half cup of the juices you saved. Serve the pulled pork topped with onions, and BBQ sauce with Hawaiian rolls, and Cole slaw.
#5
INGREDIENTS
– 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
– 1/2 cup white sugar
– 1/2 teaspoon salt
– 2 teaspoons baking powder
– 1/3 cup vegetable oil
– 1 egg
– 1/3 cup milk, or more as needed
– 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400° and lightly grease muffin tins
Step 2
Combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar, salt and baking powder.
Place vegetable oil into a 1 cup measuring cup; add the egg and add enough milk to reach the 1-cup mark, Mix this with flour mixture. Fold in blueberries. Fill muffin tin
Step 4
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until done.
#6
Jin and tonic drink:
* 50ml of jin
* 200ml of tonic
* 1 slice of lemon
