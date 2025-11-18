50 Photos To Slightly Amuse and Intrigue You, As Shared On This Instagram Page

There’s a picture for every mood on the internet. Feeling gloomy? Look at adorable photos of doggos and kittens. Hungry? Drool over lunches from around the world. Need a break from work? Check out some hilarious snaps. But that’s not all. If you’re eager to be slightly amused, there are somewhat interesting photos online.
We’re not talking about the ones that make you go wow; we’re talking about the ones that kind of tickle your curiosity. Today, we’ve picked some of the best mildly intriguing pictures from the 2022Dirt Instagram page. Keep scrolling if you’re feeling just a little adventurous, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
#1 The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Everyday, So They Gave Him A Bed Too
Image source: 2022dirt
#2 This Mama Bear Lost Her Cub And They Gave Her This Stuffed Teddy As A Replacement To Make Her Feel Better
Image source: 2022dirt
#3 Without Bats, Say Goodbye To Bananas, Avocados And Mangoes. Over 300 Species Of Fruit Depend On Bats For Pollination
Image source: 2022dirt
#4 This Person Is Wearing A Crochet Laced Safety Vest
Image source: 2022dirt
#5 A Bowl Of Baby Otters Being Weighed
Image source: 2022dirt
#6 Sometimes Police Use Rabbits For Their Sense Of Smell To Find Locations Of Decomposition
Image source: 2022dirt
#7 Someone Dressed Up As Snoopy To Surprise Dogs At A Shelter. These Beagle Puppies Were Also Rescued From A Medical Testing Facility Which Added To Their Excitement
Image source: 2022dirt
#8 Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug
Image source: 2022dirt
#9 In Thar Desert, Nomads Revere And Take So Much Pride In Their Camels That They Show Them Off By Carving Intricate Patterns Into Their Fur
Image source: 2022dirt
#10 Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland
Image source: 2022dirt
#11 Iridescent Clouds Are A Diffraction Phenomenon Caused By Small Water Droplets Or Small Ice Crystals Individually Scattering Light
Image source: 2022dirt
#12 These Stray Dogs In Brazil Surround This Tree And Rest Up Together
Image source: 2022dirt
#13 A Rabbit Munching On Leaves In The Home Depot Gardening Section
Image source: 2022dirt
#14 This Tree Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees On Top
Image source: 2022dirt
#15 This Picture Was Taken Right When Lightning Struck. Capturing Day And Night For A Brief Second
Image source: 2022dirt
#16 A Long Exposure Picture Of A Plane Taking Off
Image source: 2022dirt
#17 Every Day, A Frog Comes To This Person’s House And Eats Their Cat’s Food
Image source: 2022dirt
#18 The Snow Managed To Rest On This Handmade Balanced Stone Arch
Image source: 2022dirt
#19 Studio Ghibli Designed This Dvd Case And It Looks Like The Characters Are Checking Their Reflection In The Water
Image source: 2022dirt
#20 A Robin Nested Inside Of A Motorcross Helmet
Image source: 2022dirt
#21 Baby Seal With Frozen Whiskers
Image source: 2022dirt
#22 This Owl On A Curtain Looks Like A Gigantic Moth
Image source: 2022dirt
#23 A Frog Riding A Fish
Image source: 2022dirt
#24 Australian Crocodiles In Queensland Can Wait For Days In Mud During Dry Season To Camouflage And Catch Prey
Image source: 2022dirt
#25 Someone Captured The Exact Moment This Frog Jumped Out Of Frame
Image source: 2022dirt
#26 This Plant Is Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence
Image source: 2022dirt
#27 Drunk Waxwing Birds On A Sidewalk In Poland After Eating Fermented Rowan Berries
Image source: 2022dirt
#28 Long Exposure Of Incense
Image source: 2022dirt
#29 Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter
Image source: 2022dirt
#30 Echidnas Blow Snot Bubbles To Cool Down
Image source: 2022dirt
#31 Stained Glass Sunroof Stickers For Cars
Image source: 2022dirt
#32 Colored Racing Pigeons From The Murcia Region Of Spain
Image source: 2022dirt
#33 A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fry Off A Dinner Plate In Greece
Image source: 2022dirt
#34 The Animals UPS Drivers Encounter On Their Routes
Image source: 2022dirt
#35 Hurricane Harvey Was So Intense, The Water Was At Street Sign Height
Image source: 2022dirt
#36 A Bear Balancing On A Bird Feeder
Image source: 2022dirt
#37 The Reflection Of These Sticks Are Creating Interesting Shapes
Image source: 2022dirt
#38 A Perfect Demonstration Of How The Wasp Is Using The Surface Water Tension Making The Shadow Look Like Circles And How Large Each Area Is That Is Holding Up Each Leg
Image source: 2022dirt
#39 A Pelican Chillin With A Friend At St James’ Park In England
Image source: 2022dirt
#40 This Dog Got Half Covered In Mud
Image source: 2022dirt
#41 Grass Growing Out Of This Sheep From Walking Under A Gravity Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained
Image source: 2022dirt
#42 The Paint On This Chain-Link Fence Faded Into A Pattern Of Circles
Image source: 2022dirt
#43 Conservationists Like To Recycle Wimbledon Tennis Balls As Predator-Proof Shelters For Harvest Mice
Image source: 2022dirt
#44 The Size Of Baby Pufferfishes
Image source: 2022dirt
#45 The Algae On This Pontoon Boat Looks Like An Oil Painting
Image source: 2022dirt
#46 Inhale, Exhale
Image source: 2022dirt
#47 In Certain Towns That Are Located Near Rodeo Grounds, People Will Ride Horseback Through Drive Thru’s Instead Of Using Cars
Image source: 2022dirt
#48 Deer Up Close
Image source: 2022dirt
#49 Watching Memories
Image source: 2022dirt
#50 A Soccer Ball With Tiny Grasshoppers
Image source: 2022dirt
