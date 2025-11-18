50 Photos To Slightly Amuse and Intrigue You, As Shared On This Instagram Page

There’s a picture for every mood on the internet. Feeling gloomy? Look at adorable photos of doggos and kittens. Hungry? Drool over lunches from around the world. Need a break from work? Check out some hilarious snaps. But that’s not all. If you’re eager to be slightly amused, there are somewhat interesting photos online.

We’re not talking about the ones that make you go wow; we’re talking about the ones that kind of tickle your curiosity. Today, we’ve picked some of the best mildly intriguing pictures from the 2022Dirt Instagram page. Keep scrolling if you’re feeling just a little adventurous, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

#1 The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Everyday, So They Gave Him A Bed Too

#2 This Mama Bear Lost Her Cub And They Gave Her This Stuffed Teddy As A Replacement To Make Her Feel Better

#3 Without Bats, Say Goodbye To Bananas, Avocados And Mangoes. Over 300 Species Of Fruit Depend On Bats For Pollination

#4 This Person Is Wearing A Crochet Laced Safety Vest

#5 A Bowl Of Baby Otters Being Weighed

#6 Sometimes Police Use Rabbits For Their Sense Of Smell To Find Locations Of Decomposition

#7 Someone Dressed Up As Snoopy To Surprise Dogs At A Shelter. These Beagle Puppies Were Also Rescued From A Medical Testing Facility Which Added To Their Excitement

#8 Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug

#9 In Thar Desert, Nomads Revere And Take So Much Pride In Their Camels That They Show Them Off By Carving Intricate Patterns Into Their Fur

#10 Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland

#11 Iridescent Clouds Are A Diffraction Phenomenon Caused By Small Water Droplets Or Small Ice Crystals Individually Scattering Light

#12 These Stray Dogs In Brazil Surround This Tree And Rest Up Together

#13 A Rabbit Munching On Leaves In The Home Depot Gardening Section

#14 This Tree Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees On Top

#15 This Picture Was Taken Right When Lightning Struck. Capturing Day And Night For A Brief Second

#16 A Long Exposure Picture Of A Plane Taking Off

#17 Every Day, A Frog Comes To This Person’s House And Eats Their Cat’s Food

#18 The Snow Managed To Rest On This Handmade Balanced Stone Arch

#19 Studio Ghibli Designed This Dvd Case And It Looks Like The Characters Are Checking Their Reflection In The Water

#20 A Robin Nested Inside Of A Motorcross Helmet

#21 Baby Seal With Frozen Whiskers

#22 This Owl On A Curtain Looks Like A Gigantic Moth

#23 A Frog Riding A Fish

#24 Australian Crocodiles In Queensland Can Wait For Days In Mud During Dry Season To Camouflage And Catch Prey

#25 Someone Captured The Exact Moment This Frog Jumped Out Of Frame

#26 This Plant Is Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence

#27 Drunk Waxwing Birds On A Sidewalk In Poland After Eating Fermented Rowan Berries

#28 Long Exposure Of Incense

#29 Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter

#30 Echidnas Blow Snot Bubbles To Cool Down

#31 Stained Glass Sunroof Stickers For Cars

#32 Colored Racing Pigeons From The Murcia Region Of Spain

#33 A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fry Off A Dinner Plate In Greece

#34 The Animals UPS Drivers Encounter On Their Routes

#35 Hurricane Harvey Was So Intense, The Water Was At Street Sign Height

#36 A Bear Balancing On A Bird Feeder

#37 The Reflection Of These Sticks Are Creating Interesting Shapes

#38 A Perfect Demonstration Of How The Wasp Is Using The Surface Water Tension Making The Shadow Look Like Circles And How Large Each Area Is That Is Holding Up Each Leg

#39 A Pelican Chillin With A Friend At St James’ Park In England

#40 This Dog Got Half Covered In Mud

#41 Grass Growing Out Of This Sheep From Walking Under A Gravity Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained

#42 The Paint On This Chain-Link Fence Faded Into A Pattern Of Circles

#43 Conservationists Like To Recycle Wimbledon Tennis Balls As Predator-Proof Shelters For Harvest Mice

#44 The Size Of Baby Pufferfishes

#45 The Algae On This Pontoon Boat Looks Like An Oil Painting

#46 Inhale, Exhale

#47 In Certain Towns That Are Located Near Rodeo Grounds, People Will Ride Horseback Through Drive Thru’s Instead Of Using Cars

#48 Deer Up Close

#49 Watching Memories

#50 A Soccer Ball With Tiny Grasshoppers

