30 Red Flags To Keep An Eye On To Spot A Bad Restaurant, As Shared On This Online Group

Each of us has specific standards for the quality and degree of service we want when going out to eat. However, just as the restaurant can have a variety of high-level qualities, there are some warning signs that can point to a poor eating experience or even serious health risks. Paying attention to details before and during the dining experience can help you spot warnings, which can be anything from bad food conditions to poor customer service or generally terrible food. Every time we go to a restaurant, we want to guarantee a safe and enjoyable dining experience by being aware of and avoiding these warning signs.
The red flags that indicate you are in not the best restaurant were recently discussed in this online group on Reddit. Here you can find 34 of the most liked ones we’ve gathered for you, and feel free to comment with your thoughts and the considerations you make when dining out!
More info: Reddit
#1
Ethnic restaurant with no customers of that ethnicity in a town with a large population of that ethnicity.
Image source: baronvonbee, itsbruce
#2
If you smell freshly popped popcorn, but they don’t serve popcorn, they have a cockroach infestation. The smell is the result of a potent insecticide and dead roaches.
Image source: Goatmanthealien, White93
#3
Long menu. Pages and pages of food that doesn’t really make sense or go together
Image source: blackaubreyplaza, Quinn Comendant
#4
The very moment Gordon Ramsay appears and calls the employees f*****g donkeys
Image source: Christ_Hater666, gordongram
#5
A dirty bathroom means a dirty kitchen.
Image source: ManifestsOnly, Lou Stejskal
#6
The restaurant isn’t even busy but they take ages to serve you, and when they finally do they seem reluctant.
Image source: peculiar-pirate, Dušan Šimonovič
#7
If it smells like fish. Even fish-selling restaurants (the good ones) aren’t supposed to smell fishy. No pun intended.
Image source: Competitive-You-6317, psyberartist
#8
Sushi, pizza, AND burritos are ALL on the menu.
Image source: financialfreeabroad, mike
#9
Dirty floor, if they can’t keep the floor clean, they aren’t cleaning the important stuff.
Image source: lovelynutz, Adam Brown
#10
If it’s a restaurant that tries to act like it’s upscale and yet hires a bunch of teenagers to work in the kitchen or front of house. Speaking from personal experience as a past server.
Image source: SevIsGoth, Donald West
#11
Very often the better the location, the worse the restaurant. If there’s an amazing view, they don’t need to make good food to fill tables.
Image source: legalbeaver, Rod Waddington
#12
Order something complicated and it comes out immediately.
Image source: prince-pauper, wewe yang
#13
Lots of elderly diners = bland food
Drain smell and/or fruit flies
Staff seem stressed
A really big menu usually means little of it is done well.
Image source: vibrant_crab, Vincent M.A. Janssen
#14
Bad lighting or sticky tables
Image source: trashbagbum, WikiConnections
#15
The Sysco truck unloading a pallet of frozen food.
Image source: roadfood, Northwest Retail
#16
In university I went out with some friends and they decided to go to mid-priced restaurant before we caught a film. I was really broke so I feigned not being hungry to excuse the fact that I couldn’t order anything. As we were hanging out I noticed a cockroach crawl onto the table and quickly scurry out of sight. That is one of the few times I was happy to be poor.
Image source: gildorratner, Ian Carroll
#17
Whatever is on the menu 60% is not available
Image source: XqueezeMePlease, Steven Miller
#18
Not busy on a holiday, Friday, or Saturday night.
Image source: Cycleofmadness
#19
Smells bad.
Image source: Louis-grabbing-pills, pxhere
#20
Dirty restroom, poor service, stale food.
Image source: Emotional_Tax_6741, queennepy
#21
Windows are greasy. If they don’t clean the windows then how can I trust the kitchen is cleaned and the grease is handled properly?
Image source: martusfine, Orin Zebest
#22
Years ago went to a “fancy” buffet. Kid in front of me sneezes…his height is such that he’s below the glass fence thing. He was facing the food. We left, never will go to a buffet again. Not really a red flag…
Image source: skyrider8328, shankar s.
#23
The parking lot is empty.
Image source: ConstantlySlippery, Jose Espinal
#24
Not necessarily a “bad” restaurant, but more like “bad” circumstances…
If you ever walk into a restaurant, and no one has their food, you should just leave. The kitchen is going down in flames, and you probably won’t see your food for a long, long time.
Image source: A_Gain_Again
#25
My big red flags are: it has less than 3.5 star reviews on google (seriously, anytime I don’t follow this rule I get sick, or the food is awful), seeing that very few people have been served, filth anywhere (if I notice it), not seeing the server within 10 min after being seated, and too many flies.
Image source: billybobdankton, Angela CoffeeRank
#26
you don’t know if you can seat yourself or have to wait
Image source: GemmaIsMyOverlord, Clemens v. Vogelsang
#27
Sanitation rating isn’t in plain sight
Image source: No-Strawberry-5541, cottonbro studio
#28
I worked at a pizza place for a few years. We made our sauce in house.
I noticed that all the pizza places that just bought the sauce and didn’t make it themselves were significantly worse
Image source: flagstaffvwguy, Thomas van de Weerd
#29
Carpeting throughout
Image source: rollercoaster_5, rlb78
#30
Slot machine.
Image source: TheLooseJointedCat, Alan Kotok
Follow Us