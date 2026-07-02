90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

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So long as you’re curious and open-minded, comparing things is probably one of the best ways to learn more about the world. When you have two or more things side by side, you start noticing changes, trends, and characteristics that you might have otherwise ignored.

Our team is featuring some of the most interesting ‘before and after’ photos from the legendary ‘Mildly Interesting’ online community to give you a fresh perspective on life. Not only are these pics intriguing to look at, but some of them might break your brain a little bit.

#1 M/07/1’3″ [23lbs > 13lbs = 10lbs] Still A Bit To Go, But My Owner No Longer Refers To Me As His Chunky Boy!

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ItShanksTheSkanksss

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

#2 Before And After Power-Washing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: orevein

#3 Before And After A Girl Said She’d Come Over

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Beneficial_One9639

Comparing things and looking at ‘before and after’ photos might be fun, interesting, and satisfy your inner scientist, but it can also be deeply bittersweet and even uncomfortable. The fact is, you might become strongly aware of the rapid passage of time, and everything that entails: changing relationships, your own mortality, beloved locations and buildings being changed, missing out on the things you used to love, etc.

Time spares no one, and what matters is the relationship you have with it. And while you can’t stop the passage of time, you can, actually, slow it down or speed it up. At least from a subjective perspective. The secret lies in what you do with your daily routine, what you focus on, what you feel, and how much you embrace novelty. At least, according to recent psychological research.

#4 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: alinaesther

#5 Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: take_off_the_foo-foo

#6 Socal Before And After A Wet Winter

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Remnarc

According to Ian Taylor, at Loughborough University, the author of ‘Time Hacks: The psychology of time and how to spend it,’ rethinking your relationship with time can help you feel more fulfilled, less pressured, and less bored.

He explained to ‘New Scientist’ that, from his point of view, time is a subjective perception that acts as a framework linking people’s memories of the past with their hopes and ideas for the future. This, from his perspective, is what makes people’s lives coherent.

#7 Log Book Used Daily For Two Years vs. Brand New Book

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: dutchywins

#8 3 Days Of Studio Work, Barely Hanging On

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: kgofcourse

#9 Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

“Our sense of time is not simply a function of the brain, it’s a complicated interaction between our mind, body and our feelings. Psychologically speaking, this internal clock speeds up or slows down depending on what else we are using our brain’s resources for and how much attention we give it,” Taylor told New Scientist.

#10 Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: porcelainpappi

#11 The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: emzieees

#12 Before & After Double Jaw Surgery

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: minarima

“We know that our emotions and motivation have a strong impact upon how we perceive time. We find in the lab that, if we make people angry or sad, their perception of time slows down. If you make them happy, it speeds up. There is a reason people say, ‘Time flies when you’re having fun.’ However, emotions cannot just be grouped as positive or negative. You also need to consider their intensity, known as level of arousal.”

Higher intensity emotions tend to make time feel slower.

#13 My Crosseye (Strabismus) Surgery Before And After: Update: 3 Weeks Later!

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: simongm

#14 My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: reddit.com

#15 My Hairy Leg After And Before Shaving!

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

So, for instance, you take two positive emotional states like feeling excited and feeling calm.

Their level of intensity is different, and you’d feel as though time slowed down in the former case, but not the latter.

This shift in perception can act as a survival mechanism in life-threatening instances to allow you to think clearly.

#16 Scrub Daddy Before After

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: mrgodai

#17 Before And After 41 Years Of Sharpening (Found At Knife Store In Kyoto)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: theyllfindmeiknowit

#18 These Golf Balls At The Mini Golf Course I Work At Became Smooth After Spending A Lot Of Time In A Stream

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: The_Car_Fax

With all of this in mind, you can, in fact, try to slow or speed time up for yourself.

“You give people a picture of something desirable, like a tasty-looking cake, time feels like it passed quicker than if they’re looking at something non-desirable,” Taylor explained that the experiences that we want to avoid make time seem subjectively slower.

Meanwhile, if you want to speed time up, you need to strive for something that you want, and stay occupied with things that you enjoy, value, or desire.

#19 Table Hockey Puck After About Four And A Half Years Of Playing. New One On The Left For Comparison

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: fjontos

#20 Replaced My Mom’s Gardening Gloves For Mother’s Day This Year!

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: megodachi

#21 My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: dslryan

Naturally, most people wouldn’t enjoy the idea of making themselves feel horrible just to slow down their perception of time. Instead, if you want more temporal abundance, what you can do is change your priorities. For example, if you’re spending lots of time on unpleasant obligations, sure, you’ll feel like time slowed down, but also, you’ll probably think that you haven’t had enough time that day. So, you should use your time wisely and focus on more valuable activities instead.

“Feeling like you have no time really comes down to whether you’ve used your time wisely or not and how that makes you feel, not how much time you really have available.”

#22 A Non-Smoker’s Remote vs. A Smoker’s Remote

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: anon

#23 A New 95 Mask vs. One Used For A 6 Hr Motorcycle Ride Through Delhi, India

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#24 Cats Favorite Toy Before & After 6 Years Of Love

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Ill-Cheesecake7143

Taylor told New Scientist that having a good relationship with time means a few things, including: not feeling exhausted, not feeling like you wasted your day, and feeling good about yourself.

“To do this, we need to have an awareness of time and how it affects our motivation and well-being.” Rewarding yourself immediately can motivate you far more than nebulous, vague, long-term rewards that are in a far-off, distant future.

#25 1940s Ladies Boots Before And After Polishing And New Laces

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: midnightpeizhi

#26 My Teeth, Before And After Braces

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ItsMehRuby

#27 My Mom’s Handwriting Before And After Her Stroke

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: grannygogo

We’d like to hear your perspective, so if you have a moment, join the conversation in the comments.

Which of these comparison pics caught your attention the most, and why?

From your personal experience, what changes and trends have stood out to you the most, no matter if we’re talking about products, locations, ecosystems, or something else entirely?

Do you have any advice for slowing or speeding up the perception of time? Let us know!

#28 Before & After A Total Spinal Fusion

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: kiefydreams

#29 Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: braaaa1ns

#30 I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: smugmisswoodhouse

#31 Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: borninawigwam

#32 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: FunSushi-638

#33 View From My House Of California Normal vs. California With Fires

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: sklein9

#34 Stairs Built In 1829 vs. 2005

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#35 An Original 90’s Doodle Bear vs. My Exact Same Bear I’ve Slept With Every Night For The Last 27 Years

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Mrs_New_Vegas

#36 Before And After Floor Sanding

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#37 A Stack Of Old $5 Bills Compared To A Stack Of New Ones

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: TannerThanUsual

#38 Our Air Filter Came Out Black After Running All Week IA La With The Fires 10-20 Miles Away. New Filter For Comparison On The Left

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: bofstein

#39 Replaced My Old Boots With The Same Model, 7 Years Later

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#40 My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: shitpunmate

#41 2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: vidmantuks

#42 Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: namedafternoone

#43 Brand New Pikachu Replacing Its 15 Year Old, Sun Bleached Cousin

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AmazingDevo

#44 The Crocs I’ve Been Wearing As My Everyday Shoes For 6 Years vs. A Brand New Pair

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: procrastinatador

#45 Old vs. New Chocolate Chips

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ChairsAreIdiots

#46 Wear Down On My Car Key

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: regnar0394

#47 New Retainer vs. Old Retainer

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Spzncer

#48 My (New) Adidas Slides vs. My Dad’s 20 Year Old Ones. Design Unchanged

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: kicklouis

#49 My Husband Bought Me A New UNO Deck To Replace My 20 Year Old Deck

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Eka414

#50 Brass Hammer (Again)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Iversonji

#51 Viking Axe Before And After Restoration

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Petaaa

#52 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#53 Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: PabloPipe

#54 Carotenosis Before And After. Left Was Me In December, Right Is Me Now After I Stopped Eating Carrots Every Day

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AhsewkaTano

#55 Before & After Removing My 8 Kg Ovarian Cyst

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: simsimmahr

#56 This Couple, Just Before And One Year After Leaving The Amish

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: PM_meSECRET_RECIPES

#57 British Passport Before And After Leaving The EU

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: smurfomelettes

#58 Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: strawberry_vegan

#59 The Air Filter I Just Took Out Of My Lawnmower vs. The One I Replaced It With

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: CourteousEnd785

#60 Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Ghostspider1989

#61 1995 Zippo, Before And After. One Day It Will Look Like It Did Before The Sanding And Polish

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: nothing_fancy21

#62 Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Mesoposty

#63 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Kikilicious-Kitty

#64 My MacBook Pro Before And After I Used Listerine To Remove The Anti-Glare Coating

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Dravalo

#65 4 Years Of Use Of A Clear iPod Case

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: mcgacori

#66 Basketball New/Next To 4 Years Of Use

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Millertime3063

#67 My Old Black Jeans After 3 Years Of Daily Use vs. The Same Jeans Brand New

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: birchfree

#68 My Husband’s 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: linyx-_-

#69 Brand New Loofah vs. The Same One Bought 5 Years Ago

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#70 3.5 Year Old Wire Brush Used Every Day Compared To A Brand New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AusiiM

#71 My Husband’s Decade Old Computer Chair vs. New One The Same Model I Am Surprising Him With Tonight

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: cranberryleopard

#72 I’ve Made A Lot Of Mistakes In My Life

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ItWasAllASapna

#73 Knee Pads After Four Years Of Kneeling vs. Completely New Knee Pads

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: minecraftboss42069

#74 Arbys Broom

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Pastel_Princess_2466

#75 New Yoda vs. 2 Years Old Yoda

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ceilingfanfriend

#76 Rip After 10 Yr

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ChkEngineTech

#77 A Brand New Sketch Book Next To A Fully Used One (Same Type Of Sketch Book)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: luvmell

#78 X-Mas Of 2019 I Got Two Pillows And Used 1 Of Them Every Night For A Year

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: mayday987

#79 New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After For Months Of Sewing

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: cecikierk

#80 Before And After Lotion

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: unknown

#81 Identical Chairs Before And After Pressure Washing

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Additional-Hall3875

#82 This Trail Before And After Logging

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: louiscyr

#83 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: kaseeeey

#84 Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: cj411

#85 My Attempt At Drawing A Horse 1/ Before 2/ After Practicing By Looking At Horse Photographs

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: project_broccoli

#86 Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: pawlascollections

#87 The Same Guy On A Men’s vs. Women’s Magazine, Same Month

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: mrappbrain

#88 Fresh vs. 6 Months Healed Tattoo I Made

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: TRLC

#89 The Difference Between A New Hair Tie And One I Have Used For 19 Days

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: aaa_azidoazideazide

#90 Before-And-After Cleaning Of A 300-Year-Old Silver-Inlaid Sword Pommel

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Antique_Steel

#91 Before & After: Chicken Fryer Edition. Cleaned One Completely Before The Other To Show The Contrast

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AnOldYoungGuy

#92 I Had Facial Surgery And 3D Printed Before And After CT Scans

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Flappenstein

#93 Before And After A Lot Of Hard Work!!

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: wheelinyotas86

#94 Before And After

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: franklydankmemes

#95 I’m Retiring My Wallet After Over A Decade Of Service (Before & After)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AwesomeElephant8

#96 My Friend’s Signature, Before Residency (Left, 2016) And After (Right, 2022)

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: chongo_molongo

#97 After And Before Pics! On The Right – My New Trekking Trainers, On The Left – Exactly Same Model After 3 Years Of Use

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ivakoo

#98 Caterpillars Before And After I Bumped The Branch

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: indissippiana

#99 Avocado Seed: Before & After

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Arias-P

#100 My Dog Before And After Grooming

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: mAndrrew

#101 My Hand Before And After I Got Surgery To Move My Index Finger Over

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: evan4765

#102 Before And After Defrosting A Frozen Chocolate Croissant

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: elizabeth-cooper

#103 My Broken Collarbone Before And After Surgery

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: JayBuzz1629

#104 My Dish Scrubber Before And After ~8 Months Of Use

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: wrcsubers

#105 My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Act_True

#106 Dayquil Before And After The Red Dye Ban

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Germericanlovechild

#107 Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: IllegalGeriatricVore

#108 Pecan Wood Before And After I Wiped It Down With Mineral Oil

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: 2buckburrito

#109 Porcelain Mugs Before And After Firing

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: HammerlyCeramics

#110 A Garden Chair Before And After Jetwashing

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: vimes72

#111 USA Fanta vs. UK Fanta

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: RRR-Craigyroo

#112 My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Kritisk-Varning

#113 Old Growth Lumber vs. Modern Factory Farmed Lumber

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: LifeWithAdd

#114 Orange Tic Tac From The Us vs. Europe

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Benjaminhagen

#115 Scrub Daddy: Brand New vs. 3 Years Of Use

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Tharistan

#116 Old vs. New Syrup Branding

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: the_rocketbee

#117 Thanksgiving 2016 vs. Thanksgiving 2017. Nearly Identical Picture Taken One Year Apart

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: AuraBlazeMusic

#118 A LEGO I Built When I Was A Kid, Based Off A Catalog Picture vs. The Actual LEGO Set I Bought 15 Years Later

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: TriloBlitz

#119 Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Breyber12

#120 Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: reddit.com

#121 Pringles Can From 2012 vs. Now

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: TechWizGYT

#122 1 Year Old (Left) vs. New (Right) Home Reverse Osmosis Filter

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: poulox123

#123 Difference In Hair Color From When I Was A Kid vs. Today

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: M8614

#124 My Dad’s Lunchbox Of The Last 23 Years vs. The New One He Got Today

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ThroughMyOwnEyes

#125 20 Year-Old Used vs. Backup Cordless Phone

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: bookworm_em

#126 Old vs. New Year Lemon Pigs

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: ColdPhenix

#127 Tomato On The Left Grown On My Grandmother’s Farm vs. One Bought At The Grocery Store

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: reddit.com

#128 Me In 1969 vs. Me At 69

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: GizmoGeodog

#129 Old Dog Brush vs. A New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Gamer28222

#130 Thirteen Year Old Vader Keychain vs. New One

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Slug701

#131 The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: CardiganHall

#132 My Dad’s Briefcase That He’s Been Using Every Day For The Past 10 Years vs. One That He Just Bought Today

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: liviaz2001

#133 Furnace Filter vs. Two Weeks Of Wildfire Smoke

90 Mildly Interesting Before-And-After Photos That Show Just How Much Things Can Change

Image source: Im_alwaystired

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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