Ex-MIL Lies About Fish Dish As She Feels DIL With Allergy Is Just Being Picky, Leads To ER Visit

Any allergy, even a mild one, can be hard to manage because it limits what foods you can eat. Even if someone has made their peace with their condition, it can still be tough if the folks in their life downplay their experience and think they’re faking it all.
This is what a woman experienced because her fiancé’s mom believed she was faking her shellfish allergy and took it as an insult to her cooking. The older woman eventually decided to put her future daughter-in-law’s condition to the test in the sneakiest and most horrific way possible.
When people treat life-threatening illnesses as a joke, it can reveal the red flags in their character
Breville USA / flickr (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that her future mother-in-law disregarded her shellfish allergy and thought she was just being picky, which is why she once sneakily fed her a mussel dip
magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)
The woman called 911 when she found out what her fiancé’s mom had fed her, and eventually had to use an EpiPen and be taken to the emergency room
The poster billed the older woman for the cost of her EpiPen and refused to eat her cooking, but later broke up with her fiancé, as he too felt she was faking her allergies
Many kinds of food intolerances exist, and shellfish allergy is one of the most common among adults and children, affecting about 2% of the U.S. population. Experts say this happens because shellfish proteins bind to specific antibodies in a person’s immune system, putting the body on defense.
In this allergy, people most often have an intolerance to shrimp and other crustaceans. If people struggle with this, they have to watch for cross-contamination with other fish and shellfish, since it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what is making them ill.
For the person dealing with the allergies, things can be tough to figure out, but help from loved ones can make all the difference
According to the Food Allergy Institute, the first step toward being an ally to someone with severe food intolerances is to understand their condition. Knowing what can make them feel sick and the consequences of consuming something they are allergic to can help folks be more sensitive.
When hosting someone like this or making meals for them, people can avoid cross-contamination, since accidental exposure to allergens can also cause a flare-up. Another important thing to keep in mind is to respect the other individual’s boundaries around not attending parties or gatherings where they could risk an allergic reaction.
Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Being the person with a shellfish allergy or any kind of severe food intolerance can be difficult, but FARE explains that it’s important for folks like this not to isolate themselves or feel embarrassed. Anyone who disrespects their condition or boundaries is not a friend and should be kept at bay if they can’t be respectful.
Folks also need to take responsibility for their meals by bringing homemade food to events or telling loved ones and friends what kind of support they might need. This can help them avoid unpleasant situations and get better support from people in their circle.
Unfortunately, some people act like allergies are just an excuse for picky behavior
There are certain toxic folks who disregard food intolerances and might even go to the extreme extent of purposely feeding an allergic individual the meals they can’t have. In situations like this, lawyers explain that the affected party can take legal action against anyone who contaminates their food, as it is considered conscious harm.
Luckily for this woman, her future mother-in-law’s issue revealed the older woman’s toxic behavior. She also realized her fiancé wasn’t on her side, which made it much easier to end things with him.
What would you have done in the poster’s situation, and do you know anyone with allergies who has similar struggles? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story, and any personal experiences you can share.
People were shocked by the woman’s experience and were glad that she didn’t stick with such a toxic family
Follow Us