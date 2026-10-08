MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

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For many families, a trip to Disneyland and Universal is the stuff of dreams, the kind of vacation kids treasure for years. But as we all know, that kind of magic doesn’t come cheap.

So when this woman and her husband won a $3,000 travel voucher, they put it toward a trip with their two kids. It wasn’t enough to cover everything, though. That’s when Grandma stepped in and offered to pay the difference, on one condition: She’d come along. The couple said yes. They wanted their kids to have the experience, after all. But Mom had a nagging feeling she’d regret it. And, oh boy, was she right.

This woman had a feeling bringing her MIL on their dream family vacation was a mistake

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

Getty Images / Usplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

But nothing could prepare her for how bad things would get—especially for her 8-year-old

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

dikushin / Magnific

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

Camandona / magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

gzorgz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

korrawinj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

West-Squirrel6965

Commenters weighed in, prompting the poster to share more about the family dynamic

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

Many commenters felt no inheritance was worth keeping the MIL in their lives

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is
MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

The poster later shared an update on her family

MIL Makes Everything About Herself, Plays Victim After Son Finally Tells Her How Horrible She Is

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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