Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Spotted Enjoying A Rare Family Outing With Their Two Kids

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden took a break from their typically private lifestyle and were spotted enjoying a relaxed family outing with their two kids in California.
The family of four was captured taking a leisurely stroll through their Santa Barbara neighborhood.
The 51-year-old actress kept it simple and chic, wearing a comfy, loose-fitting black T-shirt and matching pants. She was also seen pushing a stroller with their newborn son, Cardinal, who they welcomed in March this year.
Beside her was her husband, 45-year-old Benji, donning a long-sleeved black sweatshirt paired with black shorts.
Image credits: BACKGRID USA via Vidapress
The Good Charlotte rocker was seen carrying several shopping bags in one hand while holding the hand of their four-year-old daughter, Raddix, with the other.
Meanwhile, Raddix added her own flair to the family’s casual vibe, rocking Christmas pajamas and pink cowgirl boots, making an adorable fashion statement for the neighborhood walk.
The couple, who have been married since 2015, took to Instagram in March to share the joyous news of Cardinal’s arrival.
“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!” the pair gushed in a joint post.
Emphasizing their commitment to privacy, they noted that they wouldn’t be sharing photos of their newborn bundle of joy, but they assured fans that he’s “really cute.”
Their message continued with a heartfelt note: “We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”
The beloved Charlie’s Angels star has spoken candidly about becoming a mother in the past, calling it “the best thing [she’s] ever done in [her] life.”
She hasn’t shied away from saying it is “challenging” and she can lose “her sh–” sometimes.
“I feel like as a parent, my job is to help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022.
At the time, Raddix was only a toddler, and the Bad Teacher actress said she would sometimes get frustrated if she couldn’t figure out what her then-two-year-old daughter wanted.
“If you do blow up, just to repair that and say, ‘Oh my god, mummy lost her sh–’ and ‘I didn’t mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mummy’s human too,” she said.
Kelly, a fellow mother-of-two, agreed with the What Happens in Vegas actress during their conversation.
“I’m not afraid to say, ‘Mummy messed up, I should have handled it this way,’” the Since U Been Gone singer said.
