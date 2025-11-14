Hey Pandas, What Song Lyric Describes You Best? (Closed)

There might have been a post like this before but I think it’s closed. oof.
#1
Its a little long. Yeah, I wish there was a way i could take away the pain, Yeah I wish there was a way i could give you everything, Damn, I wish there was a way I could tell you everything, But I cant, I wish I could this s**t affects me everyday. From I wish by the kid Laroi. The whole song is relatable.
#2
I’m pickin it up, I’m pickin it up, I’m livin, I’m lovin, so we turn it up!
#3
I’m listening to the song rn… but one line is “don’t blame it on me, blame it on my wild heart” I love this song. It’s wild heart- Stevie nicks.
#4
Basically this entire song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm5kiVEklGA
One of my favorite lyrics from that song:
My brain has given up
White flags are hoisted
I took some food for thought
It might be poisoned
The stomach in my brain
Throws up on to the page
Does it bother anyone else
That someone else has your name?
It’s called Forest, it’s by Twenty One Pilots, and it’s an old song from a discontinued album so you can only get it on YouTube unfortunately
Every song from Regional at Best absolutely slaps though, listen to em 👌👌
#5
“I’m just a messed up kid with sewn up lips” From Casual Sabotage by YUNGBLUD. Also this one is technically two lyrics and the whole song is relatable:
“Watch me, take a good thing and f**k it all up in one night
Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights
No sleep, up all week wasting time with people I don’t like
I think something’s f*****g wrong with me
Drown myself in alcohol, that s**t never helps at all
I might say some stupid things tonight when you pick up this call
I’ve been hearing silence on the other side for way too long
I can taste it on my tongue, I can tell that something’s wrong but
I guess it’s just my life and I can take it if I wanna
But I cannot hide in hills of California
Because these hills have eyes, and I got paranoia
I hurt myself sometimes, is that too scary for you?” I think I’m OK by YUNGBLUD
#6
I’m not happy yet, but I’m way less sad
From Way Less Sad by AJR
#7
Basically this whole song, Take Me Away by Nico Collins;
Help me I am drowning
And I wanna breathe again
Promise me that this is not the end
Tortured by the screaming
Of the voices in my head
They beat me down until my heart is dead
Those around me think I’m happy
But they don’t really give a s**t
So I scrape a smile and wear it
Guess that ignorance is bliss
I keep hiding what’s inside me
Cuz it’s easier that way
And when it’s you and I alone, I look to you and say
Take me away
Take me away
Who am I to try to save me from myself
Take me away
To better days
I’d give anything to just be someone else
Help me I am fading
From the rope around my neck
I need your strength to cut me down again
I swear that I don’t wanna die
But it seems hopeless every time
The darkness comes alive from deep within
I know if I tried to end it
You would send my soul straight down
Disappointed in the way I wasted life and threw it out
But if the pain is gonna last forever don’t you think
It would be okay if we just say you gave me angel wings
This essentially explains me rn
#8
There’s a world where I can go and tell my secrets to
In my room, in my room
In this world I lock out all my worries and my fears
In my room, in my room
Do my dreaming and my scheming
Lie awake and pray
Do my crying and my sighing
Laugh at yesterday
Now it’s dark and I’m alone
But I won’t be afraid
In my room, in my room
In my room, in my room
In my room, in my room
I love this some cuz I read and stay in my room for hours :T I’m pure introvert
#9
I have insecurities, I try to ignore them but ist hard, when you feel you’re not worth enough-insecurities
#10
“All the makeup in the world won’t make you less insecure”, from Sippy Cup by Melanie Martinez.
#11
Go to your happy place and then……….try not to combust! Just breaaaath! -just breath Emma from prom! The musical. (My first thing I saw on Broadway.) There is a movie adaptation on Netflix, go watch it!
#12
I’m so lonelyYy, are you lonely?? If your lonely come be lonely with meeee. “This side of paradise” is the song name, it’s a very good song
#13
Well you look like yourself
But you’re somebody else
Only it ain’t on the surface
Well you talk like yourself
No, I hear someone else though
Now you’re making me nervous
Your someone else by Flora Cash
#14
I think I might just post the whole song on here but it is the chorus that hits different, SONG: DIAMOND HEART: SINGER: ALAN WALKER *link is posted*:
VERSE 1:
Hello, sweet grief
I know you’ll be the death of me
Feel like the morning after ecstasy
Like I’m drowning in an endless sea
Hello, old friend
Here’s the misery that knows no end
So I’m doing everything I can
To make sure I never love again
I wish that I did not know
Where all broken lovers go
I wish that my heart was made of stone
Yeah, if I was bulletproof
I’d love you black and blue
If I was solid like a jewel
:CHORUS:
If I had a diamond heart, oh-oh
I’d give you all my love if I was unbreakable
If I had a diamond heart, oh-oh
You could shoot me with a gun of gold
If I was unbreakable
I’d walk straight through the bullet
Bendin’ like a tulip, blue-eyed and foolish
Never mind the bruises
Into the fire, breakin’ through the wires
Give you all I’ve got
(If I had a diamond heart) I’d walk straight through the dagger
Never break the pattern
Diamonds don’t shatter, beautiful and battered
Into the poison, cry you an ocean
Give you all I’ve got
If
:VERSE 2:
Goodbye, so long
I don’t know if this is right or wrong
Am I giving up where I belong?
‘Cause every station’s playing our song
Goodbye, my love
You are everything my dreams made up
You’ll be Prince and I’m the crying dove
If I only were unbreakable
I wish that I did not know (Ooh)
Where all broken lovers go (Ooh)
I wish that my heart was made of stone
(I wish that my heart was made of stone)
Yeah, if I was bulletproof
I’d love you black and blue
If I was solid like a jewel
:CHORUS:
If I had a diamond heart, oh-oh
I’d give you all my love if I was unbreakable
If I had a diamond heart, oh-oh
You could shoot me with a gun of gold
If I was unbreakable
I’d walk straight through the bullet
Bendin’ like a tulip, blue-eyed and foolish
Never mind the bruises
Into the fire, breakin’ through the wires
Give you all I’ve got
(If I had a diamond heart) I’d walk straight through the dagger
Never break the pattern
Diamonds don’t shatter, beautiful and battered
Into the poison, cry you an ocean
Give you all I’ve got
::CHORUS::
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
This is the story
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
I’d give you all my love (I’d give you)
If I was unbreakable
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
You could shoot me with a gun of gold (You could shoot)
If I was unbreakable
I’d walk straight through the bullet
Bendin’ like a tulip, blue-eyed and foolish
Never mind the bruises
Into the fire, breakin’ through the wires
Give you all I got (If I had a diamond heart)
I’d walk straight through the dagger
Never break the pattern
Diamonds don’t shatter, beautiful and battered
Into the poison, cry you an ocean
Give you all I’ve got
:THE END:
Image source: youtube.com
#15
“Feeling shitty in my bed, didn’t take my f****n’ meds
Hyperpop up in my ears, everything just disappears
Don’t wanna be someone else, just don’t wanna hate myself
I just don’t wanna hate myself, instead I wanna feel good im on a sugar crush i aint got no fukin cash “
#16
and also ‘m from the east side of America
Where we choose pride over character
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the west side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
And don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we’re united under our indifference
And I’m from the east side of America
Where we desensitize by hysteria
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the west side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
And they call me the sick boy
Don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we’re united under our indifference
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself on my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
