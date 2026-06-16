Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

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Going on a family vacation should be a time when everyone can finally relax. But while adults tend to recharge with some peace and quiet, children usually have a very different idea of fun. More often than not, it involves running around and making a whole lot of noise. At what point does that become too much?

One mom was totally fine with her 4-year-old yelling and shouting at the pool during their holiday. Her husband and mother-in-law, however, teamed up against her and kept trying to quiet the girl down. So she took it to Reddit to ask if she was a jerk for wanting to let her kid be a kid. Read the full story below.

The woman was perfectly fine with her 4-year-old daughter yelling and shouting at the pool, saying she should be allowed to be a kid

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Image credits: doumacatherine / Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Her husband and mother-in-law, however, had a very different opinion, and it led to some awkward family vacation drama

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Image credits: SimplyPeachy92

The woman later shared more details in the comments

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Many readers felt the mom was in the wrong and agreed that it’s important to teach children manners, even on vacation

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Others, however, thought the whole thing wasn’t such a big deal and said kids should be allowed to have fun

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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