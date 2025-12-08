“Mother Nature Said ‘Not Today’”: Blizzard Stops MIL From Making Last-Minute Changes To Wedding

It’s common for parents to pay for their children’s weddings. According to The Knot Real Weddings Study, the couple pays about 48% of the wedding expenses, and the parents cover the remaining 52%. But there’s a downside to letting parents pay for your wedding: they might feel entitled to plan the wedding to their liking.
This woman’s mother-in-law planned to arrive at the wedding venue so she could change the decorations. She and her husband even took a 12-hour drive with six boxes’ worth of decorations. However, Mother Nature sided with the newlyweds and served the in-laws a winter storm that stopped them in their tracks.
A couple’s in-laws drove for 12 hours to change the wedding decorations to the MIL’s liking
Image credits: Darya Sannikova / pexels (not the actual photo)
However, Mother Nature said, “Nope,” and stopped them from making it in time
Image credits: ira_lichi / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: polga2 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NewBet7377
“If I could go back in time, I’d turn down their ‘support’ and elope,” the bride added
Commenters called out the MIL for her crazy behavior: “That’s so entitled and rude!”
