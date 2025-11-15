Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate Thanksgiving? (Closed)

There’s turkey; then there’s “thanks”… what else?
We don’t celebrate Thanksgiving here in Lithuania, and Europe in general. My family usually gives their thanks during Christmas.
Not everybody lives in the USA. we do not celebrate Thanksgiving in The Netherlands
by loudly saying “thank gods we are not Americans”
I celebrate by remembering what really happened to create this holiday while being homeinthe UK
We usually stay at home or visit with my cousins every other year. Our long standing tradition is the argument about me graduating from the kids table.
We celebrate it at my grandparents house. Although they are no longer here, my mother and her siblings kept a promise to continue gathering during the holidays to maintain closeness. Three generations of my mom’s side of the family have remained close. And thanksgiving dinners are always done potluck style!
I don’t.
I read this (from the book Braiding Sweetgrass), then I go outside for as long as I can – ENJOY
In the beginning there was the Skyworld.
She fell like a maple seed pirouetting in the autumn breeze. A column of light streamed from a hole in the Skyworld, marking her path where only darkness had been before. It took her a long time to fall. In fear, or maybe hope, she clutched a bundle tightly in her hand.
Hurtling downward, she saw only dark water below. But in that emptiness were many eyes gazing up at the sudden shaft of light. They saw there a small object, a mere dust mote in the beam. As it grew closer, they could see it was a woman, arms outstretched, long black hair billowing behind as she spiraled toward them.
The geese nodded at one another and rose together from the water in a wave of goose music. She felt the beat of their wings as they flew beneath to break her fall. Far from the only home she had ever know, she caught her breath at the warm embrace of soft feathers as they gently carried her downward. And so it began.
The geese could not hold the woman above the water for much longer, so they called a council to decide what to do. Resting on their wings, she saw them all gather: loons, otters, swans, beavers, fish of all kinds. A great turtle floated in their midst and offered his back for her to rest upon. Gratefully, she stepped from the goose wings onto the dome of the shell. The others understood she needed land for her home and discussed how they might serve her need. The deep divers among them had heard of mud at the bottom of the water and agreed to go find some.
Loon dove first, but the distance was too far and after a long while he surfaced with nothing to show for his efforts. One by one, the other animals offered to help – Otter, Beaver, Sturgeon – but the depth, the darkness, and the pressures were too great for even the strongest swimmers. They returned gasping for air with their heads ringing. Some did not return at all. Soon only little muskrat was left, the weakest diver of all. He volunteered to go while the others looked on doubtfully. His small legs flailed as he worked his way downward and he was gone a very long time.
They waited and waited for him to return, fearing the worst for their relative, and, before long, a stream of bubbles rose with the small, limp body of the muskrat. He had given his life to aid this helpless human. But then the others noticed that his paw was tightly clenched and, when they opened it, there was a small handful of mud. Turtle said, “Here, put it on my back and I will hold it.”
Skywoman bent and spread the mud with her hands across the shell of the turtle.
Moved by the extraordinary gifts of the animals she sang in thanksgiving and then began to dance, her feet caressing the earth. The land grew and grew as she danced her thanks, from the dab of mud on Turtle’s back until the whole earth was made. Not by Skywoman alone, but from the alchemy of all the animals’ gifts coupled with her deep gratitude. Together they formed what we know today as Turtle Island, our home.
Like any good guest, Skywoman had not come empty-handed. The bundle was still clutched in her hand. When she toppled from the hole in the Skyworld she had reached out to grab onto the Tree of Life that grew there. In her grasp were branches – fruits and seeds of all kinds of plants. These she scattered onto the new ground and carefully tended each one until the world turned from brown to green.
Sunlight streamed through the hole from the Skyworld, allowing the seeds to flourish. Wild grasses, flowers, trees, and medicines spread everywhere. And now that the animals, too, had plenty to eat, many came to live with her on Turtle Island.
As a Chinese-American, Thanksgiving is not complete without Dim Sum!
We used to go to my godparents house for Thanksgiving, but now they travel. In 2019 we had my crush over, and in 2020 and currently 2021 my family of 3 people is eating alone. We have a turkey, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, crescent rolls, stuffing (separate) and chocolate and cookies and cream pie. Then we’re going to rewatch Ghostsbusters!
We have the extended family over and we eat until we’re… stuffed.
The day before Turkey Day, my aunt comes over and we bake an apple pie and a pumpkin one. The day after Thanksgiving, on Black Friday, my family decorates for Christmas! No shopping for us in the crazy turmoil
My spouse & I have no living parents & my son lives 1500 miles away. So this year we’re making a seafood feast (clam chowder, crab cakes, broiled lobster tails) and watching my favorite holiday movie.
We each read our favorite poem or one we made
lots of cooking for me, kids, gbbys hubby and football 🏈 Go Dallas Cowboys 😁
Cracker Barrel.
Usually, we all get together at my grandma’s house. We didn’t last year because of COVID. Can’t
