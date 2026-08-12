MIL Wants 20 Days With Newborn, Pregnant DIL Says Her Recovery Comes First And Cancels The Visit

Becoming a new mom means learning how to care for a tiny new human while barely having time to figure out how to care for yourself. Between the exhaustion, emotions, recovery, and endless new responsibilities, those first few weeks could feel overwhelming enough without having to navigate anyone else’s expectations.
Just weeks before her first baby arrived, this expecting mom was blindsided by a family decision that put her carefully planned postpartum days into question. She wanted to keep the peace, but the more she thought about what was happening, the more she realized she might have to put her own needs first, and it didn’t sit well with the person involved.
More info: Reddit
Becoming a new mom can be difficult as parents try to find their rhythm while caring for a tiny human
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The narrator was expecting her first baby and preparing for a C-section with her husband
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Her sister-in-law asked about visiting dates, but her mother-in-law quickly booked a 20-day stay without getting the narrator’s approval
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The expecting mom realized she needed peace before the C-section and privacy while recovering with her newborn
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Her husband called mother-in-law to explain their decision, but she immediately called the narrator a “walking red flag”
Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The conflict pushed the poster to question whether her husband would truly protect their boundaries from his family
After a sleepless night, her husband apologized and admitted he had failed to prioritize his pregnant wife
The Original poster (OP) was less than a month away from welcoming her first baby with her husband when the trouble began. Her husband was usually her biggest source of support, and she had a decent relationship with his family, even if they were not particularly close. Then her sister-in-law casually asked when her mom could book a flight to see the expecting mom, and things got awkward fast.
The sister-in-law sent over flight dates for a 20-day stay starting two days before the narrator’s scheduled C-section. Her husband checked with her first, knowing she had severe anxiety around childbirth and would need peace before and after surgery. She agreed to think about a compromise, but before she could even make up her mind, her mother-in-law had already sent the flight confirmation.
The poster was furious that her mother-in-law had planned a three-week stay in their home without ever asking her directly. She asked her husband to tell his mom that they wanted some quiet time after the birth and that she could visit for a few days later. Instead, the woman called the narrator herself and demanded to know why she could want alone time with her own newborn, even branding her a “walking red flag.”
The conversation left the expecting mom feeling like an obstacle standing between grandma and her vacation itinerary. The argument eventually spilled over onto her husband, whom the narrator felt should have stepped in before she ever had to defend herself. After losing a night of sleep worrying, the poster’s husband apologized and admitted he had failed to protect her from his family’s behavior.
She made it clear that her recovery, her baby’s safety, and their peace would come first, and the original exception allowing mother-in-law to visit two weeks postpartum was now off the table. Her husband agreed and promised to address his family, leaving the expecting mom to wonder if he would actually follow through.
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The weeks after childbirth can be physically and emotionally demanding as a new mother recovers while learning how to care for her baby. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says postpartum care should address a woman’s physical, social, and psychological well-being, with support tailored to her individual needs.
A C-section can make those first weeks even more challenging. The NHS explains that recovery usually takes longer than after a natural birth, with women often needing to take things easy for several weeks while dealing with pain, bleeding, and restrictions on normal activities. This explains why the poster didn’t want to take on the extra stress of caring for a visitor during that period.
There is also a good reason for new parents to be careful about who spends time around a newborn. The CDC notes that newborns have developing immune systems and recommends that family members and caregivers take precautions, including staying up to date on vaccinations, to help protect babies from serious infections.
Readers agreed that the mother-in-law had crossed a major line by booking a 20-day stay without asking the woman giving birth. Many said the expecting mom was right to put her recovery and newborn first. But what do you think? Was she protecting her postpartum peace, or taking the boundary too far?
Readers sided with the expecting mom, agreeing she was right to want some moments to herself before receiving visitors
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