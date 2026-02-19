MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

by

Terrible in-law stories often range from a mom who overstays her welcome to an overbearing parent that tries to control every aspect of their adult child’s life. But sometimes one lands on catastrophically bad luck and ends up with an in-law who crosses the line from entitled and annoying to downright dangerous.

A man turned to the internet to share his authentically horrible mother-in-law story after she finally acted on the threats she’d been making for awhile. Be warned, this one has a dark turn, as the MIL decided that she had enough of her son being married to a male firefighter.

A man knew that his mother in law didn’t like him

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But the authorities had to get involved when she went too far

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: In Lieu & In View Photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: artzphotoes / freepik (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: Zimbotedd

Readers expressed sympathies for the ordeal the couple had to go through

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Others offered advice

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Later, the story took a turn for the worse

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: evgenii_leontev / freepik (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: Jay Heike / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Image credits: Zimbotedd

He answered some questions in the comments

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Commenters had some ideas how they could protect themselves in the future

MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids
MIL Burns Down Gay Couple’s Home In The Middle Of The Night Because Son Refuses To Marry A Girl And Have Kids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best TV Show Christmas Episodes from 2000-2010
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2018
Man Threatens To Beat Another Lawyer, He Defeats Him By Doing Nothing And Amuses The Judge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
18-Year-Old Opens A Time Capsule Made By Her Parents And Relatives On Her 1st Birthday To Find It Filled With Memorabilia
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting Frustrated By My Friend’s Remarks About My Exercise?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Allen Leech?
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2021
Challenge Your Inner Strategist With This 25-Question Board Game Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025