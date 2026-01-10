Martin Jones: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Martin Jones
January 10, 1990
North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
36 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Martin Jones?
Martin Jones is a Canadian ice hockey goaltender, recognized for his calm presence and playoff pedigree during an extensive NHL career. He cultivated a reputation as a reliable and clutch netminder.
His breakout moment arrived in 2014 when he helped the Los Angeles Kings secure the Stanley Cup, cementing his status as a key component of a championship-winning team. This early success propelled his career forward.
Early Life and Education
Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Martin Jones grew up with a strong connection to hockey; his father, Harvey Jones, served as Vice-President of Arena Operations for the Vancouver Canucks. This family tie provided unique opportunities within the sport.
He attended Handsworth Secondary School and honed his skills playing minor hockey with the Vancouver Northwest Giants, where his talent began to consistently stand out.
Notable Relationships
Martin Jones is married to Alex Jones, with whom he maintains a relatively private personal life outside the public eye. Their long-term partnership forms a steady foundation amidst the demands of professional sports.
The couple welcomed their son, Rory Jones, in 2022, adding to their family. Alex is known for her supportive role in his successful ice hockey career.
Career Highlights
Martin Jones’ career is highlighted by his integral role in the Los Angeles Kings’ 2014 Stanley Cup victory, where he served as a reliable backup goaltender. He made his NHL debut in 2013 and posted impressive rookie statistics during that championship season.
He later became the starting goaltender for the San Jose Sharks, leading them to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016, showcasing his ability to perform under high pressure. Jones also earned a selection to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
Throughout his junior and professional career, Jones received numerous accolades, including the Del Wilson Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s top goaltender and a silver medal at the 2010 World Junior Championships.
Follow Us