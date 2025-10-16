“Wig For Private Parts”: Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Line Of Intimate Hair Underwear For SKIMS

Kim Kardashian, the billionaire reality star and founder of SKIMS, has once again managed to leave fans speechless with what many are calling her most bizarre creation yet.
The 44-year-old unveiled a new underwear line decorated with a peculiar add-on: faux intimate hair.
Priced at £34 per pair and advertised as the brand’s “most daring product yet,” the collection, available in twelve different shades, drew mostly negative reactions from netizens, ranging from mild confusion to outright disgust.
As one viewer put it, “This is why aliens won’t talk to us.”
Kim Kardashian unveiled the latest product to join her SKIMS brand: a controversial thong decorated with intimate hair
Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian
Coming in colors such as “Sienna Blonde,” “Clay Black,” and “Cocoa Ginger,” the underwear is described on the official website as “hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh featuring a mix of curly and straight faux hair.”
What presumably began as an attempt at viral marketing quickly backfired, turning SKIMS into a laughing stock.
Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian
Across TikTok, X, and Instagram, female users mocked the design, branding it a “wig for private parts.”
“Nobody wants this, we can grow out on our own,” a viewer said. “Not only that, it looks itchy af.”
Image credits: SKIMS
Viewers were confused, unable to understand whether the underwear was a misguided form of body-positivity, a gag, or some kind of fashion statement. In general, the prevalent sentiment among netizens was one of bewilderment.
“I pay for a wax pass for a reason, Kim,” one user wrote.
“If you want a bush, just don’t shave. This is ridiculous,” another added.
SKIMS has thrived on selling products that are at the same time controversial, limited, and expensive
Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian
While the underwear caught many people off guard, those more familiar with SKIMS as a brand were far less surprised.
Earlier this year, Kardashian faced backlash for launching the Ultimate Pierced Push-Up Bra, a $74 lingerie piece that simulated the look of piercings without actually requiring any.
While some consumers praised it as a playful innovation for those unable to get real piercings, others criticized it as another stunt meant to provoke, and expressed dissatisfaction with the price.
“It’s probably cheaper to get them pierced than to buy the bra,” one user joked.
Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian
Despite the backlash, the bra sold out almost instantly, with over 250,000 people joining the waiting list.
And that, more than anything, proves the point: no matter how much criticism Kardashian’s controversial products attract, one thing is certain—it works.
The reality star has learned to use viral marketing to her advantage, ensuring that people talk about her products at all costs
Kardashian, and her ex-husband Kanye West for that matter, has mastered the art of turning outrage into currency, leveraging viral marketing to push items that, seemingly against all odds, sell out every single time.
Image credits: SKIMS
The phenomenon is called Viral Marketing, which is a strategy that aims to install a product in the public discourse through word of mouth and social media networks. It depends on high-engagement triggers, such as shock and conflict, to push people to react and comment.
Image credits: SKIMS
It doesn’t matter how much backlash a product gets, negative or positive, the goal is for people to talk about it.
According to a 2025 review of two decades of viral marketing research, there’s a clear link between viral marketing triggers and impulse purchases. At the same time, social media plays a big part, as customers are encouraged to acquire and then share their purchase online.
Image credits: SKIMS
In other words, the product itself is valued not for its usefulness, but for its ability to create even more content, such as TikTok clips, or heated debates on X.
And in this sense, Kardashian’s “bushy thong” seemed to have achieved exactly what it set out to do.
“Creepy.” Netizens took to social media to mock SKIMS’ latest product
Follow Us