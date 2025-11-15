Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You Said As A Child?

Share!
#1
“When I’m older I want to dig around in people’s brains and figure out what’s wrong with them”
#2
“My dad does NOT like Mexicans” I was 5 and trying to say my dad doesn’t like Taco Bell
#3
When I was moving (I was maybe four) I was thinking of ways to introduce myself with my mom. The one I thought of was: “Hi nice to meet you do you want to feel my skin? It’s soft.
#4
my little brother said that this guy ended slavery in Minecraft
#5
Many things.
“I’m afraid of tomatoes!” I meant “tornadoes”. I actually loved tomato’s.
Once I wore fairy wings to church, but I was out in the hall because I was mad. Apparently a lady came up to us and said, “Oh, are you a fairy?” I stomped my foot and said “No! I’m a dragon!”
Then there was that time I saw Cars in theaters, and I renamed myself Mater for two months.
#6
I’m not sure if this counts exactly, anyway. I was 6 or 7 and I was hanging out with my older siblings. They were teenagers, I’m the youngest. My sister was teasing me and said ‘You’re a fruitcake’,. I quickly replied ‘well if I’m a fruitcake you can eat me!’ My siblings were laughing hysterically and I was loving it! But about 10 years later I realized my joke was vulgar and that’s why they were laughing. It was a good joke for a kid, I wish I knew it then though.
#7
that i was a bat and my twin brother was monkey to the point where my babysitter took my twin to see the bat cave and he came running back saying ¨( insert my name here ) ive found your people¨ i dont know why we thought this i was too young to remenber so ive heard this from my mom
#8
My sister and I used to call each other chapped when we were mad. Neither of us knew what it meant, but we were both convinced that it was the worst insult you could ever give a person.
#9
“Oranges are spicy have you ever seen a crab” yes I was five. Yes I’m getting it as a tattoo when I’m old enough
#10
Cereal cereals you so why don’t you cereal the cereal
#11
Everyone lives to 100 and then dies.
#12
When I was about 7 I wrote a song called Sausage and that was the only lyric. Sausage, sausage, sausage.
#13
The weirdest thing ive said as a child was me screaming on the bus singing “AM SEXY AND I KNOW IT” over and over
