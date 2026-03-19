79 Things People Remember From Their Childhood That Might Unlock Your Own Memories

Waking up for school felt unbearable, but getting up early on a Saturday for cartoons was somehow the easiest thing in the world. Summer vacation seemed endless, candy necklaces were worth risking your teeth for, and trading stickers with friends could take up an entire afternoon without anyone getting bored.
Back then, these were just ordinary parts of childhood. Now, they’re the kinds of memories that hit you right in the feels. So when one Redditor asked users to share the little things that remind them of being a kid, they came through with plenty of answers that are sure to stir up some nostalgia. Scroll down to read them and teleport yourself back to a simpler time.
#1
Remember the warm, fuzzy static left on your tv screen after it was on for a while.
Movies and video games on channel 3.
Edit- so many people commenting on the smell of the static. Is that the smell of ozone?
Edit 2- lot of comments here remembering how the picture would collapse down to a single point of light when you turned the tv off. I forgot about that
Edit 3- lot of you crazy kids WEAPONIZED the static to shock your siblings!
Image source: JK_NC, chestorm66
#2
Waking up super early on Saturday morning before the rest of the family to watch cartoons.
Image source: anon, dusanpetkovic
#3
An eraser that looks and smells like a very fake strawberry.
Image source: zazzlekdazzle, Mehaniq41
#4
The TV Guide channel. You had to sit through and watch as the channels slowing went by so we could see what was on. It blew getting distracted by the infomercial in the corner and then realizing you barely just missed what you were waiting for so had to wait for it to start all over.
Image source: Groundbreaking_Oil_7, Meredith_Vintage
#5
The noise when picking up the phone when someone was surfing the web.
Image source: OhAces, Giorgio Trovato
#6
The tingle of a skinned knee from drag on asphalt, and the dread of having it cleaned….
Image source: Cultural-Parsley-408, zulfiska
#7
You have a collect call from, “Mom I’m done can you come pick me up?” Would you like to accept?
Image source: moments_ina_box, RansterGreen Enjoy
#8
Chinese finger traps.
Image source: JbunnyThumper, Mike Mozart
#9
Getting up in the morning on a day it snowed to watch the list of closed schools across the bottom of the news/weather channel hoping your school was closed.
Image source: cmokelley213, Getty Images
#10
That feeling when you are going as high as you can go on the swings. Power? Freedom? Hard to describe.
Image source: zazzlekdazzle, volodymyr-t
#11
AFV (Americas Funniest Home Videos).
Image source: NiceGuyWillis, GamerDork620
#12
Collecting stickers.
Image source: zazzlekdazzle, TheOnlyAnla who is taking a break until her math t
#13
For those a little older, watching Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers, Duck Tales, TailSpin and Darkwing Duck.
Image source: Galactus1701, The Eighties Dreams
#14
Those colourful stick on earrings shaped like stars, hearts, etc.
Image source: mathissius, Shizzle4Rizzle
#15
Somewhere between blowing on some cartridges and pressing the cartridge down and up in the NES to get it to play.
Image source: autovices, Toshiyuki IMAI
#16
Playing snake on a Nokia 3310.
Image source: handlemybox
#17
Scooby snacks.
Image source: anon
#18
Lisa Frank stickers, notebooks, etc.
Image source: Unlolly
#19
Putting your furby in the closet so he would shutup and d go to sleep 😴 😂.
Image source: vegasBunny29
#20
Those crystals you could grow in a jar.
Image source: lovelynutz
#21
Reading the news paper for movie times.
Image source: anon
#22
That feeling of limitless freedom on the first day of summer vacation.
That feeling of dreaded anticipation on the last day of summer vacation.
Image source: _my_poor_brain_
#23
Scholastic book fairs.
Image source: zazzlekdazzle
#24
Those candy necklaces.
Image source: MrSmallMedium
#25
When you’d watch a vhs and it would say “and now your feature presentation”.
Image source: Mickthemouse
#26
Watching the Price Is Right when you were sick at home.
Image source: anon
#27
Eating one of those plastic wrapped ice pop things after a long day of playing outside in your backyard with your friends.
Image source: onyourleft___
#28
Knowing it’s time to go to bed when Adult Swim came on after Cartoon Network.
Image source: Intelligent_Lies
#29
Flintstones push pop ice creams.
Image source: Reveries25
#30
Sleep overs with a group of friends.
Image source: SlippidySlappity
#31
The fancy S all of us knew how to draw but none of us knew the origin of
also The Game.
Image source: hnstbp
#32
Light Bright. I barely remember it myself but you’d take a charcoal-black board and poke different colored pegs through it. You plug it in to the electrical outlet and all the pegs light up creating whatever shape you made in lights.
Image source: 90sTrapperKeeper
#33
That sound of a door opening and shutting on AIM when your friend logs on.
Image source: Consistent-Candy6277
#34
Waiting until after 7 p.m. to call long distance.
Image source: librarianjenn
#35
Watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
There was something so special about the intro where he would sing Won’t You Be My Neighbor while he changed his jacket and shoes. I loved every second of it, and would watch in utter content and fascination each time as if I’d never before seen him zip his cardigan up and back down to the right spot and change his shoes with the little toss of a shoe from one hand to the other.
Image source: Avendaishar
#36
You knew it was gonna be a good day when you walk into PE class and see that huge colorful parachute.
Image source: brunettemountainlion
#37
BRING IN THE DANCING LOBSTERS!
Image source: aslan9lion
#38
Polly Pocket.
Image source: ella_ella_ehh
#39
Dad reminding everyone in the car that he isn’t stopping again, while the sibling next to you draws an invisible line that your elbow may not cross.
Image source: who_said_I_am_an_emu
#40
Ripping handfuls of grass at recess and putting them on your friend.
Image source: boo_boo_technician
#41
“Not the mama!!” “NOT THE MAMA!!!” From Dinosaurs!
Image source: Damn_Canadian
#42
When I was a kid, in order to watch Dukes of Hazzard you needed to hold the antenna a certain way. Me and my brother would trade off holding the antenna between commercial breaks.
Image source: anon
#43
When your whole friend group talked
some sitting on the curb
some on bikes
and 1 or 2 stood.
Image source: anon
#44
Slap bracelets were banned in school.
Image source: ThinkIGotHacked
#45
Reading Rainbow and Sesame Street.
Image source: toothfixingfiend
#46
What rolls down stairs
alone or in pairs,
and over your neighbor’s dog?
What’s great for a snack,
And fits on your back?
It’s log, log, log.
Image source: Gorcrow
#47
Purple and green ketchup.
Image source: LaL1T0
#48
Highlights magazine!!! I begged my parents for a subscription. It was the best thing ever.
Image source: namelessnoona
#49
🎶I don’t want to grow up, I’m a toys r us kid.
Image source: perpetualmotionmachi
#50
A phone made out of two cups and a string.
Image source: Usual_Ranger8164
#51
The Video Store.
The smell of of the plastic cases. Walking past the Horror section and being terrified of all the awesome VHS cover art. The Games section.
There was such a naivety to it all, whatever you rented you had to take home and watch and it made the content much more precious.
Image source: axelfandango1989
#52
Calling the time and temperature guy.
Image source: backupterrry
#53
Glow in the dark stars.
Image source: ella_ella_ehh
#54
NOT SO FAST!
MOJO!
JOJO!
Image source: GNTB3996
#55
Berry flavored kool-aid in weird wax bottles.
Image source: nicky1883
#56
BILLY MAYS HERE!
anyone else watch infomercials on your parents tv after waking up from nightmares as a kid??
Image source: cassie_moon_
#57
Setting your favorite lyrics as your MySpace name ~* wRiTen liike tHiS *~.
Reading your friends’ new bulletin space posts, your messages and page comments.
Talking to your crush for hours on msn messenger.
Image source: Mellopiex
#58
Always loved the cartoon ‘The Jetsons’….
Image source: civiliansound
#59
Hot wheels.
Image source: JbunnyThumper
#60
Nick nick nick nick na nick nick nick nickelodeon.
Image source: purpleblackgreen
#61
Chi-chi-chi-chia!
I never got a Chia pet but I really wanted one.
Image source: Nippon-Gakki
#62
“What’s the neat round spaghetti you can eat with a spoon?”
“Uh-oh, spaghettios!”.
Image source: mikemason1965
#63
Recording over and over on the same vhs tape.
Image source: boyvsfood2
#64
There’s 104 days of summer vacation and school comes along just to end it.
Image source: PowerGamer310
#65
Using the light add on for your Gameboy to play in the dark.
Image source: Da_BIG-E_118
#66
I’ll call tomorrow.
You’ll call today.
I’ll call today.
Image source: doggrimoire
#67
Racing back home when the street lights came on.
Image source: Potential_System_229
#68
Sea Monkeys!
What kid didn’t fall prey to that scam?
Image source: JasperDyne
#69
Listening to distant thunder out your window late at night as you smell the rain in the air.
Image source: sh4w5h4nk
#70
Well excuuuuuuuuse me, princess!
Image source: EverythingEbony
#71
Staying up so late the test pattern showed on the tv screen after the national anthem.
Image source: 555666444777
#72
Sitting in class at your giant box desk that opens with all your things inside of it scattered around. Loose papers, dirty as hell pencil box, staring at the chalk board while the teacher messes with a projector placing those colored plastic small pieces to highlight certain things. Also, standing for the pledge every morning.
Image source: ZyklonicEpisode
#73
Tube socks pulled all the way up.
Image source: conwaylemmon
#74
I had to go to bed when Dallas came on and I swear to Pavlov’s dog you can play that theme song and I’ll yawn and head upstairs.
Image source: larapu2000
#75
Who did you pick: Bulbasaur, squirtle or charmander?
Image source: TwoLaysea
#76
Do you have a quarter for the pay phone?
Image source: Ocean_waves726
#77
Hanging up the phone, y’know cause it’s corded and attached to the wall 👀.
Image source: anatomy-nerd
#78
Recees puffs,recees puffs, WHAT penutbutter chocolate great when separate but when they combine they make the morning time epic! Recees PUFFS.
Image source: undercover_crackhead
#79
School field days and yo-yos.
Image source: 227743
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