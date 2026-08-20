MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

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What’s the worst thing an unhinged MIL can do at a wedding, do you think? Spill wine on her daughter-in-law’s wedding dress? Get drunk and act inappropriately with the groom’s friends? Say a toast so cringy that even acquaintances get a whiff of the hatred she has for the woman her son has chosen to spend the rest of his life with?

This MIL, however, has got all of them beat. For her crazy trick, she chose to take some scissors to the bride’s veil and cut out a chunk of fabric from it. But causing such a scene wasn’t enough — she wanted more. So, when the cops came, she started swinging at them and had to leave the venue in handcuffs, making for a very memorable wedding.

What was supposed to be the happiest day of this bride’s life turned into a nightmare thanks to her MIL

MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

The unhinged MIL caused a scene by cutting a chunk out of the bride’s veil and then getting into a fight with cops

MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

boredpanda (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image

MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

Stephylococcusaureus

“Impulsive act of revenge,” the commenters delivered their verdict

MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors
MIL Makes Wedding All About Herself, Even Wears A White Dress, Does Something Even Crazier With Scissors

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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